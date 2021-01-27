Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

William & Mary Online Business Programs Climb in U.S. News & World Report Rankings

01/27/2021 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

William & Mary achieves impressive U.S. News & World Report rankings for two online graduate business programs

Two online graduate programs, in William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business have risen in their rankings in the 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings. The W&M online MBA now ranks number 26 among online MBA programs in the U.S., up from number 28 in 2020. The online Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) ranks number 41, up from number 104 in 2020. Both programs achieve high rankings with veterans as well, with the online MBA coming in at number 32 and the online MSBA at number 28. The higher rankings of both of these programs, built in partnership with Everspring, are reflective of their quality and impact, as well as their strength to stand out in a crowded online graduate business marketplace.

Everspring is a leading provider of services and technology that help universities build, scale, and operate high-quality, sophisticated online courses and programs. Since 2015, Everspring and the Raymond A. Mason School of Business have partnered to help the school develop a distinctive and outcomes-driven online graduate portfolio. The online MBA and MSBA are consistent with William & Mary’s longstanding tradition of academic rigor while leveraging technology to prepare graduates for the future.

“We are proud of the exceptional quality of the online graduate business programs we have built with Everspring,” said Associate Dean and Executive Director of the Center for Online Learning at the Raymond A. Mason School of Business, Pam Suzadail. “These programs provide learning experiences that are both relevant and practical for students pursuing graduate business degrees today, without sacrificing the collaboration and connection that is so vital to student success.”

Everspring’s faculty-driven approach, powerful technology, and unique program design methodology have contributed to the success of these programs. The small class sizes and collaborative nature of the programs provide online students with the interactions and connections they would find in an on-campus graduate program, but with the flexibility and accessibility made possible in an online environment. Program satisfaction is exceptional, with a 95% student satisfaction rating.

“William and Mary’s advancement in these nationally significant rankings is testament to the focus on excellence that the Raymond A. Mason School of Business and Everspring have placed on delivering a best-in-class online graduate degree experience,” said Everspring President and Co-Founder, Beth Hollenberg. “The U.S. News & World Report rankings demonstrate our joint commitment to continuously improving the W&M digital academic experience and providing exceptional value for students.”

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago and recently named one of the “Best Places to Work,” Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don’t just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:36pCOHEN & STEERS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pSTRYKER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:36pBRINKER INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:36pBANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pCONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pAXIS CAPITAL : Q4 2020 Financial Supplement
PU
04:36pLIVE OAK BANCSHARES : Q4_2020_CFO_Highlights.pdf
PU
04:36pESSA BANCORP : Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results
PU
04:36pBROOKLINE BANCORP : Q4 2020 Financial Results
PU
04:36pSOLVAY : adds more specialty polymers to Biesterfeld and Albis' distribution portfolio
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall, dollar up on virus, frothy market fears
2S&P 500 : THE BIG SHORT: GameStop effect puts global bets worth billions at risk
3NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED : Wall Street vs Main Street fight quashes hedge funds as GameStop keeps rallying
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
5DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ