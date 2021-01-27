William & Mary Online Business Programs Climb in U.S. News & World Report Rankings

William & Mary achieves impressive U.S. News & World Report rankings for two online graduate business programs

Two online graduate programs, in William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business have risen in their rankings in the 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings. The W&M online MBA now ranks number 26 among online MBA programs in the U.S., up from number 28 in 2020. The online Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) ranks number 41, up from number 104 in 2020. Both programs achieve high rankings with veterans as well, with the online MBA coming in at number 32 and the online MSBA at number 28. The higher rankings of both of these programs, built in partnership with Everspring, are reflective of their quality and impact, as well as their strength to stand out in a crowded online graduate business marketplace.

Everspring is a leading provider of services and technology that help universities build, scale, and operate high-quality, sophisticated online courses and programs. Since 2015, Everspring and the Raymond A. Mason School of Business have partnered to help the school develop a distinctive and outcomes-driven online graduate portfolio. The online MBA and MSBA are consistent with William & Mary’s longstanding tradition of academic rigor while leveraging technology to prepare graduates for the future.

“We are proud of the exceptional quality of the online graduate business programs we have built with Everspring,” said Associate Dean and Executive Director of the Center for Online Learning at the Raymond A. Mason School of Business, Pam Suzadail. “These programs provide learning experiences that are both relevant and practical for students pursuing graduate business degrees today, without sacrificing the collaboration and connection that is so vital to student success.”

Everspring’s faculty-driven approach, powerful technology, and unique program design methodology have contributed to the success of these programs. The small class sizes and collaborative nature of the programs provide online students with the interactions and connections they would find in an on-campus graduate program, but with the flexibility and accessibility made possible in an online environment. Program satisfaction is exceptional, with a 95% student satisfaction rating.

“William and Mary’s advancement in these nationally significant rankings is testament to the focus on excellence that the Raymond A. Mason School of Business and Everspring have placed on delivering a best-in-class online graduate degree experience,” said Everspring President and Co-Founder, Beth Hollenberg. “The U.S. News & World Report rankings demonstrate our joint commitment to continuously improving the W&M digital academic experience and providing exceptional value for students.”

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago and recently named one of the “Best Places to Work,” Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don’t just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005959/en/