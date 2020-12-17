Williams Hart Boundas Easterby LLP : Offers Hope for the Addicks and Barker Reservoir Community

One year since the historic federal ruling we are 1,500 families strong

Armi Easterby, firm partner of Williams Hart Boundas Easterby LLP, has been working tirelessly for the property owners living above the Addicks and Barker dams. In late August of 2017, these Upstream communities were flooded by the Addicks and Barker dams under the Army Corps of Engineers standard operating procedure. Under the 5th Amendment, property owners are owed just compensation when the government uses private land, in this case, to store flood waters.

On December 17th, 2019, Judge Lettow of the Court of Federal Claims ruled that the flooding upstream of the dams was caused intentionally by the Army Corps of Engineers, not by Hurricane Harvey. The Court has also officially ruled that the Federal Government is liable and owes Just Compensation to eligible Upstream property owners under the 5th Amendment. This ruling has massive implications for those affected in 2017 and the future of the Upstream community. The Corps standard operating procedure has not changed, leaving thousands of families vulnerable to future flooding. Armi is taking the lead in holding the government accountable by winning compensation for the affected property owners.

Armi Easterby has filed more claims for individual property owners than all other firms combined. There is power in numbers with 1,500 people coming together to file their individual claims for just compensation with Armi Easterby. There is still time for property owners to file a claim and to seek financial compensation. Thousands of homeowners and small business owners qualify, but have not yet filed a claim.

Facts about the case:

Armi Easterby was the court appointed Co-Lead Counsel to protect the rights of Individual Plaintiffs in the initial 2019 trial, which found the government liable.

There is still time to file a claim and seek compensation for property damages.

About Williams Hart Law Firm: Williams Hart law firm has been fighting for the rights of individuals since 1983. We are national leaders in trial law and have represented individuals across the country. Williams Hart has successfully defended the rights of individuals against massive corporations and the federal government. Partner Armi Easterby has been admitted to the specialized Court of Federal Claims for over 20 years. Learn more about our firm and see what Williams Hart can do for you at myreservoirclaim.com.

