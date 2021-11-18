Log in
Willie L. Phillips receives unanimous confirmation by Senate to serve as FERC Commissioner

11/18/2021 | 11:14am EST
Washington, D.C., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia - Willie L. Phillips was confirmed unanimously by the Senate to be a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)for a term expiring June 30, 2026. Phillips was nominated to FERC by President Joe Biden on September 20, 2021. Once Phillips is sworn in, FERC will return to its full complement of five commissioners. FERC is an independent federal agency that regulates the interstate transmission of natural gas, oil, electricity, and other energy projects, ensuring that consumers can access affordable, efficient, safe, reliable, and secure energy services.

“Chairman Phillips’s nomination by the President and confirmation by the Senate to the highest regulatory body in the country is an unprecedented achievement. It shows the high regard that the industry has for him and for the DC Public Service Commission under his leadership. I know I speak for all of us, when I wish him well,” stated Richard Beverly, DCPSC Commissioner.

“We are all very excited and proud of Chairman Phillips. It is always bittersweet to see a colleague of his caliber transition to a new position. He has led the Commission with great vision, intellect and thoughtfulness over the past several years and we know he will put those skills to use at FERC,” stated Emile Thompson, DCPSC Commissioner.

Before joining the Commission, Chairman Phillips served as Assistant General Counsel for the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, a not-for-profit international regulatory authority, in Washington, D.C. He also worked for a Washington, D.C.-based law firm where he advised clients on regulatory compliance and policy matters. Phillips has also served on the boards of several organizations, including the board of directors for the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC),the Organization of PJM States, and Chair of the NARUC Select Committee on Regulatory and Industry Diversity. He has also served as president of the Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, and he has held leadership roles on several advisory councils, including the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) Advisory Council.

Chairman Phillips has a Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Montevallo. He is also a member of the District of Columbia Bar and Alabama State Bar Association.


