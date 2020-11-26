Log in
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises AddSecure on the acquisition of International Security Group GmbH

11/26/2020 | 05:15am EST
DGAP-News: Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP / Key word(s): Investment
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises AddSecure on the acquisition of International Security Group GmbH

26.11.2020 / 11:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AddSecure, a leading European provider of premium IoT solutions with a focus on secure critical communications and data, recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire International Security Group GmbH ("ISG"), a leading German innovator in technology-driven video Surveillance-as-a-Service. ISG offers a comprehensive portfolio of mobile video surveillance solutions marketed as Video Guard to customers within industries such as construction, logistics and infrastructure.

With the acquisition, AddSecure enters the attractive video surveillance market, a growth market with vast potential. The mobile video surveillance market in Germany, ISG's core market, is expected to grow at over 30% p.a. with similar growth rates possible in other European geographies given the markets are relatively nascent.

AddSecure, founded in the early 1970s, today employs more than 830 staff in 15 countries. AddSecure is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has regional offices as well as a network of distributors all over Europe. AddSecure is majority-owned by funds managed by Castik Capital, a European private equity fund.

Willkie advised on all aspects of the transaction in Germany and in addition, KNPZ Rechtsanwälte advised on IP issues.

Transaction Advisors
The Willkie team was led by partner Dr. Axel Wahl (Corporate M&A, Frankfurt) and included partner Dr. Bettina Bokeloh (Tax, Frankfurt), counsel Dr. Moritz Vettermann (Real Estate, Frankfurt) as well as associates Martin Wa?kowski (Labor Law, Frankfurt), Karsten Silbernagel, Philip Thürmer and Fabian Peitzmeier (all Corporate/M&A, all Frankfurt).

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is an international law firm of more than 750 attorneys with offices in New York, Washington, Houston, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Chicago, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Brussels, Milan and Rome. The firm is headquartered in New York, 787 Seventh Avenue, Tel.: +1 212 728 8000.

The KNPZ team included partner Dr. Kai-Uwe Plath as well as associates Matthias Struck, Jan Schäfer and Dr. Enno ter Hazeborg (all Hamburg).

Frankfurt am Main, November 26, 2020

