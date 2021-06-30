Willow Growth Partners : Announces an Oversubscribed $28 Million Inaugural Fund to Invest in Early-Stage Consumer Companies

Fund Brings New Approach to Investing in Consumer Brands Across Beauty, Health & Wellness, Apparel & Accessories, and Food & Beverage; 75 Percent of Willow’s Investments Have Female or Minority Founders

Willow Growth Partners, an early-stage capital firm, today announced that it has closed its inaugural fund of $28 million to invest in emerging consumer brands and supporting technologies. Raised almost entirely over Zoom, Willow brings a new approach to investing in early-stage consumer brands in beauty, health and wellness, apparel and accessories, and food and beverage as well as the supporting technologies that power these companies.

“From my time as an operator and seed investor, I recognized there was a real need for a fund that provides the right type of capital to early-stage consumer brands,” said Deborah Benton, Founder and Managing Partner, Willow Growth Partners. “Tech venture capital funds tend to overvalue and over-capitalize brands, pushing them to achieve often unrealistic $1 billion exits, while private equity funds prefer profitable later-stage companies and often seek control. Willow looks to change this dynamic by investing right-sized capital at rational valuations, setting them up for success from the beginning.”

Taking the best of the traditional VC model and PE model, Willow invests at the first institutional stage, provides extensive hands-on support, and advises towards high-integrity growth to make companies attractive for later-stage growth investment or acquisition. The firm looks for values-driven consumer brands that have a reasonable near-term path to profitability with strong underlying unit economics and customer retention.

“Since starting dae a year and a half ago, I have always had big plans for this brand, and I needed a partner who could help me get there,” said Amber Fillerup Clark, CEO and Founder of dae. “Deb and Amanda believe in my vision to provide a beautiful, effective, and affordable clean hair care brand, steeped in our values of sustainability. Willow’s funding will allow dae to expand our product assortment, broaden our marketing, and deepen our customer relationships.”

Together, Benton and Co-founder and General Partner Amanda Schutzbank have a combined 30 years of operating and investing experience and have advised a combined 75 companies on scaling, fundraising, recruiting, and acquisitions. Benton brings deep operational experience having previously served as President and COO of NastyGal and ShoeDazzle as well as Executive Vice President of Operations for Teleflora. Most recently she was angel investing in high-profile brands, including Manscaped, Carbon38, and TrueBotanicals. Schutzbank was previously an investor at Amplify LA and Primary Venture Partners, equipping her with a wide variety of institutional fund experience. She was also part of the founding team and Vice President of Marketing at Karma and started her career in investment banking at Merrill Lynch.

"We do not invest through a specific gender or diversity lens; we simply back the best and strongest founders,” said Schutzbank. “As two female GPs, we are highly cognizant of building a platform that welcomes and encourages all founders from diverse backgrounds that understand their consumers’ needs."

Almost 75 percent of Willow’s current portfolio companies to date have female or minority founders, which include: Bubble (clear skincare for GenZ), Coterie (premium baby personal care), Dae (clean hair brand), Goodfair (bringing thrift online), Feals (premium CBD delivered to your door), FlavorCloud (international shipping platform), Lalo (baby and toddler products), Ox (fulfillment platform for supply chain), Swell (headless ecommerce platform), and YGN (accessories for textured hair). The firm is also supported by a diverse group of credible LPs from both VC and private equity firms.

About Willow Growth Partners

Founded in 2020, Willow Growth Partners is an early-stage capital firm that invests in emerging consumer brands and their supporting technologies. Founded by Managing Partner Deborah Benton and General Partner Amanda Schutzbank, the firm brings a new approach to investing in seed-stage consumer companies.

