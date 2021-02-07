The ‘ARAWANA’ brand, founded in China, finally sets sail today. Wilmar and Yihai Kerry are looking for collaboration opportunities with international distributors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210207005006/en/

Wilmar and Yihai Kerry Are Looking for Overseas Distributors (Graphic: Business Wire)

With China's economic status developing recent years, exploring the overseas market has become a big trend for Chinese companies. In 2020, the global demand for rice, dry noodles and edible oils increased significantly. As a leading agribusiness group in Asia that has been ranked 285th in the Fortune Global list in 2020, Wilmar and Yihai Kerry’s products exported to the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and other countries in a short time. It is the advanced industrial chain, high quality products, as well as the great brand reputation and influence that support Wilmar and Yihai Kerry being competent to meet the food standard in various countries, and then access to overseas markets.

Not only rice, dry noodles, and edible oils, Wilmar and Yihai Kerry (stock code: 300999) have also been developing a wide portfolio of products in condiments, daily chemical products, snack foods, and central kitchen products. In the future, we will consistently provide high-quality products suitable for local consumers by reliable Chinese and global factories network.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210207005006/en/