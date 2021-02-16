Wilmington Trust : Announces Promotion of Steve Norcini to Newly Created Position as Head of Sustainable Investing

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust announced today that Steve Norcini has been appointed to the newly created role of head of sustainable investing, effective immediately. In addition to his role as senior equity portfolio manager, Steve will lead the team's efforts to provide clients with sustainable investing solutions.

"Steve's expanded responsibilities strengthen our ESG and sustainable investment capabilities for clients who want to invest according to their values," says Tony Roth, Chief Investment Officer for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. "We look forward to his ongoing leadership in this arena and as we continue our steady growth in the ESG space."

Steve has led Wilmington Trust's proprietary ESG equity strategy offering since its 2019 inception and the firm's thought leadership around sustainable investing. He brings more than a decade of in-depth fundamental equity investing and portfolio management experience.

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, he managed a long-short equity portfolio for a multibillion-dollar hedge fund that invests in multiple asset classes and strategies around the world. He was also responsible for the development of various fundamentally based quantitative investment and hedging strategies for the fund. Steve holds a master's degree from Columbia Business School and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Fairfield University. He is also a member of the investment committee for the Chester County Community Foundation.

"Sustainable investing is redefining what many investors mean by "long-term investing," affirms Steve Norcini, head of sustainable investing. "We believe the exceptional growth of sustainable investing has, in part, been a response to the flaws of short-term thinking. To achieve their goals, investors are recognizing the necessity of maintaining a longer investment horizon that includes the expected impact companies have on society. When done right, there may be no need for an investor to choose between investing according to their values and reaching their investment goals."

