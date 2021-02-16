Log in
Wilmington Trust : Announces Promotion of Steve Norcini to Newly Created Position as Head of Sustainable Investing

02/16/2021 | 08:16am EST
RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust announced today that Steve Norcini has been appointed to the newly created role of head of sustainable investing, effective immediately. In addition to his role as senior equity portfolio manager, Steve will lead the team's efforts to provide clients with sustainable investing solutions.

"Steve's expanded responsibilities strengthen our ESG and sustainable investment capabilities for clients who want to invest according to their values," says Tony Roth, Chief Investment Officer for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. "We look forward to his ongoing leadership in this arena and as we continue our steady growth in the ESG space."

Steve has led Wilmington Trust's proprietary ESG equity strategy offering since its 2019 inception and the firm's thought leadership around sustainable investing. He brings more than a decade of in-depth fundamental equity investing and portfolio management experience.

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, he managed a long-short equity portfolio for a multibillion-dollar hedge fund that invests in multiple asset classes and strategies around the world. He was also responsible for the development of various fundamentally based quantitative investment and hedging strategies for the fund. Steve holds a master's degree from Columbia Business School and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Fairfield University. He is also a member of the investment committee for the Chester County Community Foundation.

"Sustainable investing is redefining what many investors mean by "long-term investing," affirms Steve Norcini, head of sustainable investing. "We believe the exceptional growth of sustainable investing has, in part, been a response to the flaws of short-term thinking. To achieve their goals, investors are recognizing the necessity of maintaining a longer investment horizon that includes the expected impact companies have on society. When done right, there may be no need for an investor to choose between investing according to their values and reaching their investment goals."

About Wilmington Trust

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), a subsidiary of Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company ("M&T Bank"), is a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission-registered (SEC) investment adviser providing investment management services principally to Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank affiliates and institutional clients. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Additional Information about WTIA is also available on the SEC's website at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/.

Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or a loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss. Past performance cannot guarantee future results.

© 2021 M&T Bank Corporation and its subsidiaries. All rights reserved.

Media Contact: Maya Dillon, Head of Communications, Wilmington Trust (212) 415-0557

(PRNewsfoto/Wilmington Trust)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wilmington-trust-announces-promotion-of-steve-norcini-to-newly-created-position-as-head-of-sustainable-investing-301228051.html

SOURCE Wilmington Trust


© PRNewswire 2021
