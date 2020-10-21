Wilshire Phoenix : Introduces the wShares Fund Family, Setting the Stage for Groundbreaking Product Lineup

With the arrival of the newly launched, and highly anticipated, wShares by Wilshire Phoenix, there is a new player set to deliver a suite of differentiated exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investment products to the market.

The initial wShares-branded product is anticipated to launch before the end of 2020. This investment product will seek to bring an innovative and disruptive solution to all investors and will be focused on a select sector of the commodities industry. Wilshire Phoenix intends to expand the wShares product offering with several additional products in 2021, most of which will be structured as ETFs. Certain products will incorporate proprietary methodologies developed by Wilshire Phoenix, offering exposure to other asset classes, including equities.

“Despite the volume of new product introduction we’ve seen, there are some opportunities to improve the investor experience with volatility mitigation, lower cost or better product structure,” stated Will Cai, partner at Wilshire Phoenix. “We created wShares with the idea that we could advance certain established categories while opening new doors for investors in other areas.”

Since Wilshire Phoenix’s inception in 2018, the firm has dedicated itself to creating and enhancing distinct strategies, working with top-tier firms and institutions. Through the wShares funds, investors will soon be able to access these innovative products designed with simplicity, risk-mitigation and efficiency at the forefront.

“Launching wShares is a testament to all the hard work that our team has devoted over the past few years,” said William Herrmann, managing partner of Wilshire Phoenix. “We’re now one step closer to bringing our products to market. We thrive on pushing boundaries and will continue to do so. Investors deserve better access to differentiated strategies.”

About Wilshire Phoenix

Wilshire Phoenix develops innovative indexes, ETFs, and other financial products that seek to respond to the various challenges that investors face in today’s increasingly complex global markets. Whether providing solutions for institutional or individual investors, Wilshire Phoenix delivers access to unique and differentiated investment strategies.

Learn more by visiting www.wshares.com or contact us at funds@wilshirephoenix.com.

Securities related to investment products in the wShares fund family may not be sold until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to such investment product is effective. This communication is not an offer to sell securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and Wilshire Phoenix’s growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy. Words such as “will,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “seeks,” “could,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Wilshire Phoenix believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Wilshire Phoenix. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Wilshire Phoenix expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Wilshire Phoenix’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

