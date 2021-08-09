Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wilshire : Retained as Investment Consultant for Iowa Public Employees' Retirement System

08/09/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wilshire, a leading global financial services firm, today announced that it has been retained as an investment consultant for the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System (IPERS), the state’s largest public pension system with approximately $40 billion in assets. Wilshire has provided general consulting services for IPERS’ defined benefit plan for more than thirty-five years.

Wilshire was retained to expand its mandate for institutional advisory services to include the addition of private markets advisory services as well. IPERS will also access Wilshire’s new risk analytics dashboards directly to help manage its active risk.

The RFP was issued in April for qualified investment firms to provide investment consulting services for all asset classes. Wilshire was selected from a field of seven candidates, and will begin a six year contract on October 1, 2021.

"Since 1984, IPERS and Wilshire have enjoyed a productive relationship, and we're eager for that success to continue," IPERS CEO Greg Samorajski said. "Wilshire's extensive history with IPERS means they are keenly aware of our investment goals and can help us formulate the strategies necessary to achieve them."

“Wilshire is honored to have served as general investment consultant to IPERS for over three decades, helping them secure the retirements of 375,000 members. We look forward to continuing the relationship for many years to come, contributing value from expertise and solutions across the whole firm. Our experience as a trusted leader in risk management will help guide IPERS through today’s market environments, and well into the future,” said Jason Schwarz, President and Chief Operating Officer of Wilshire.

Previously, Wilshire assisted IPERS in its 2017 “Alpha Search” to identify and construct a high quality alpha portfolio.

For more information about IPERS, see https://ipers.org/.

About Wilshire

Wilshire Advisors LLC (Wilshire®) is a leading global financial services firm, dedicated to improving outcomes for investors worldwide. An independent firm since its founding in 1972, Wilshire advises on over $1.3 trillion in assets and manages $87 billion in assets. Specializing in innovative investment solutions, consulting services and multi-asset analytics, Wilshire serves more than 500 institutional and intermediary clients worldwide from 10 offices around the globe.

Please visit www.wilshire.com for more information.
Follow us on Twitter @WilshireAssoc and LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:36aBioNTech says vaccine repeats beat devising new one for now
RE
11:36aRUBIS : Déclaration de capital et de droits de vote au 30/07/2021
DJ
11:36aRUBIS : Opérations effectuées dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions (hors contrat de liquidité) du 2 au 6 août 2021
DJ
11:36aRUBIS : Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 07/30/2021
DJ
11:36aMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : to Participate in Goldman Sachs Virtual Investor Conference
PR
11:36aAURUBIS AG : Partial sale of flat rolled products segment: Aurubis signs term sheet with INTEK Holding
EQ
11:36aRUBIS : Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 2 to 6, 2021
DJ
11:35aPRESS RELEASE : Aurubis AG: Partial sale of flat rolled products segment: Aurubis signs term sheet with INTEK Holding
DJ
11:34aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE :
11:34aGENPACT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
3Oil slides almost 3% on China virus curbs and strong dollar
4BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : S.Korea apologises as Moderna halves August COVID-19 vaccine shipments

HOT NEWS