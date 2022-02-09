Log in
Wilson & Company Announces New Chairman of the Board, Scott Croshaw

02/09/2022 | 02:43pm EST
Growth Continues With New Chairman of The Board

Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects is proud to announce that C. Scott Croshaw, PS, has been selected by the Board of Directors to serve as the next Chairman of the Board. With 28 years of industry experience in addition to serving 4 years on the Board as a Director, Croshaw proves to be future-focused and driven. He started at Wilson & Company as an intern in 1994 and continues to be a significant leader in the company. His three-year term for Chairman is effective January 1, 2022.

“Scott has a fierce dedication to the purpose of Wilson & Company and our culture of Higher Relationships. I join all of our shareholders in confidence and excitement that Scott is serving as our chairman.” said Jim Brady, PE, Wilson & Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

This past year Wilson & Company focused heavily on their new strategic Multi-Horizon Growth Plan. This plan consists of a growth vision for the future of the firm. Wilson & Company has been demonstrating fast-paced growth for two years in which the trend isn’t slowing. Croshaw has been a key player in this growth initiative, and he will continue growing the company. The Board is confident that he will lead them to surpass Wilson & Company’s growth goals.

Meet Wilson & Company’s Board of Directors and learn more about the leadership of Wilson & Company.

About Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects

Wilson & Company is a comprehensive solution for multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, surveying and mapping, planning, and construction management needs. Founded in 1932, the company has provided a variety of services to a diverse client base including federal and municipal governments, public transportation agencies, railroad companies, industrial and commercial corporations, and private developers. Wilson & Company employs a staff of over 600 and is located in 15 offices in 9 states. The distinguishing characteristic that defines Wilson & Company’s culture is Higher Relationships. This is a genuine offer made to every employee and to every client and community we serve to build exceptional relationships with discipline, intensity, collaboration, shared ownership, and solutions.

More at wilsonco.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


© Business Wire 2022
