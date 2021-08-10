Log in
WilsonHCG : named a Leader again in Everest Group's 2021 PEAK Matrix® for RPO in North America

08/10/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
WilsonHCG has, once again, been named a Leader in Everest Group’s 2021 PEAK Matrix® for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in North America.

The global talent leader’s recent investments in its technology research hub and comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion services were classed as strengths in the assessment.

Other highlights include:

  • WilsonHCG’s custom advisory services across workforce planning, program design, employer branding and tech stack optimization;
  • The talent solutions provider’s strong technology suite, which is powered by proprietary tools and partnerships;
  • And the company’s understanding of its client’s businesses and internal talent

“Our positioning as a Leader further proves the effort the WilsonHCG team puts in daily, especially through the unpredictable market conditions over the past year,” said John Wilson, CEO at WilsonHCG. “WilsonHCG would be nothing without its people and I’m proud to work alongside such a talented group. Each and every team member should be proud of this recognition as it’s a testament to their commitment to truly partner with our global clients and deliver exceptional service in any circumstances.”

Arkadev Basak, Vice President, Everest Group, commented: “WilsonHCG continues to evolve its diverse range of talent acquisition solutions, including strengthening its DE&I consulting offering and investing in technology to bolster services. This, coupled with its ability to build solid partnerships with clients, is why it’s maintained its position as a Leader on Everest Group’s RPO in North America PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.”

The PEAK Matrix analyzes the changing dynamics of the RPO landscape, providing an objective, data-driven comparative assessment of 30 RPO providers based on their overall capability and market success across different global services markets. It analyzes the vision RPOs have, their ability to deliver and the impact their services have on the wider market.

To learn more about this year’s report, please visit the Everest Group website.

Additionally, WilsonHCG was recently identified as a Leader in NelsonHall’s NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Managed Services Programs (MSP) and Contingent Workforce Solution (CWS) providers. It was also the highest ranked company for ability to deliver immediate benefit in the geographic footprint and scalability category.


© Business Wire 2021
