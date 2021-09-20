Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wilsonart Announces New THINSCAPE® Designs

09/20/2021 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEMPLE, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The warmth of the sun can bring a sense of calm, comfort and cheer to any environment. Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces, is helping homeowners infuse these emotions into their home décor by introducing the first new additions to their THINSCAPE® Performance Tops Performance Tops, the brand’s popular line of European-inspired, ultra-thin countertops. These sun-drenched designs offer a rare combination of attainable luxury with exceptional performance.

“In today’s new reality, homeowners are seeking more casual, comfortable ways of living, but they also still desire luxury and performance,” said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “The new designs offer a perfect combination of these design concepts. Casual and luxe intuitively come together in aspirational stone looks that offer fine detailing and subtle nuances in ultra-thin performance tops as sleek and stylish as they are strong.”

The Wilsonart® THINSCAPE stone collection brings two fresh looks to the line’s existing portfolio of ultra-slim decorative surfaces. The new designs include:

  • Solenne Marble (TS508) - a stately bright white stone with grey to charcoal and brown to bronze veins. This warm/cool color mix allows for seamless coordination with other materials and colors. True to a marble look, Solenne Marble offers an upscale approach to minimalist design and features a Luster finish with a semi-gloss sheen and smooth surface.

  • Tortona Quartzite (TS509) - a large-scale stone design with subtle detailing that maintains a natural fissured look. Brighter white areas punctuate the overall warm white slab while grey intermingles with the warm white to add depth and dimensionality. This surface presents an air of sophistication to modern kitchens and is available in a Luster finish, which delivers a semi-gloss sheen and smooth surface.

“Each of these new designs makes meaningful connections to nature with sophisticated stone looks that offer bold, yet neutral, surface options for the home,” added Mikesell. “Paired with a sleek, modern and thin profile, the result is a relaxed, yet luxurious, aesthetic ideal for any kitchen or bath.”

Wilsonart revolutionized countertops with the introduction of its THINSCAPE Performance Tops in 2019. The collection offers a minimalist style that pairs well with modern spaces by combining on-trend aesthetics with sleek engineering and everyday durability. Performance is not sacrificed in the countertop’s ultra-thin and stylish profile; instead, it offers exceptional durability with resistance to impact, scratches and moisture. THINSCAPE Performance Tops are ideal for kitchen countertops, bath vanities, laundry room worktops and even commercial tabletop applications in hospitality, office and retail environments.

Manufactured in the USA, THINSCAPE Performance Tops also come with UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification for indoor air quality and can be found at kitchen and bath dealers and local fabricators nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wilsonart.com/thinscape.         

About Wilsonart
Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Coordinated TFL & Edgeband, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

Brittni Olson
L.C. Williams & Associates
bolson@lcwa.com
(312) 565-4624

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4534c4f8-f6b5-4e1c-84bf-3355a60622bc


Primary Logo

Solenne Marble

True to a marble look, Solenne Marble offers an upscale approach to minimalist design and features a Luster finish with a semi-gloss sheen and smooth surface.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:10aFOOT LOCKER, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:10aF5 NETWORKS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:10aDIANA SHIPPING : Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Maera With ASL
AQ
09:10aHEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES : Announces Closing of Upsized $3 Billion Revolving Credit Facility
PR
09:09aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : John Laing Group plc
DJ
09:09aOFFERPAD : Brings Tech-enabled Home Selling and Buying to Kansas City and St. Louis
BU
09:09aWORKIVA : Announces 2021 Customer Award Winners
BU
09:08aVMWARE : Fitch Upgrades VMware to 'BBB-'; Maintains Positive Watch; Removes UCO
AQ
09:08aRBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC : . announces RBC ETF cash distributions for September 2021
AQ
09:08aSABRE : Etihad and Sabre announce long-term partnership with key technology renewals
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2China Evergrande shares dive to 11-year low as default risks grow
3Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide 2% as China Evergrande's troubles ..
4China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..
5Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS