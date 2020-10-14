Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wilsonart Expands TFL Capacity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces announced it will increase its TFL (Thermally Fused Laminate) capacity and footprint in North America with a new facility in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Construction will commence immediately with anticipation to be fully operational by July 2021. “Our offerings have garnered tremendous support from both specifiers and fabricators. TFL is a key part of that offering, and this next expansion is a continuation of our strategy to enable us to meet growing demand and better serve our customers," says Vice President, Product Management, Ron Ubertini.

The Company’s investment in land and a new quick-cycle press, which will significantly increase production capability on the West Coast, is the latest milestone in the growth of its TFL business. In 2015, Wilsonart added branded TFL Panels to its Coordinated Surfaces suite, becoming the single-source for High Pressure Laminate (HPL), TFL Panels, Edgeband, and Cabinet Doors featuring more than 230 Wilsonart® designs and 11 textures. In 2016, Wilsonart acquired TFL manufacturing in Oxford, MS and purchased two quick-cycle press lines, and in 2017 the Company expanded its TFL portfolio with the acquisition of KML Corp. based in Tacoma, Washington. “A new world-class quick-cycle press and the construction of this facility allows for future expansion,” according to Ubertini. “This facility will allow for us to better serve our customers today while preparing the growth of tomorrow.” The Oregon facility will support the continued growth of KML and Wilsonart® branded TFL products, including The LUJO Collection.

By offering the best available match between materials in the industry, Wilsonart eliminated one of the most common frustrations design professionals face – the convenience of matching cabinet doors, casework, and worktops from one source. This program provides hassle-free specifying across surfacing options while leveraging Wilsonart's renowned world-class distribution network.

“We are fully committed to providing the North American marketplace with a reliable source of surfacing options across the range of material options now and in the future,” said Ubertini.

About Wilsonart
Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL and Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid, New Leaf, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore, Technistone® and Wetwall brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

For more information, visit www.wilsonart.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Houzz, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

   
Contact: Tammy Weadock
  tammy.weadock@wilsonart.com
  254-207-3444
   

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc1ff72e-daf4-43f5-88df-4246be6593ab

Primary Logo

Wilsonart Oregon Facility

New facility in Klamath Falls, Oregon
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:11pRESAAS SERVICES : Provides Corporate Update and COVID-19 Response Plan for Real Estate Agents
AQ
01:11pWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01:10pG20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting - Communique
PU
01:10pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 14 October 2020
PU
01:09pCanada's oil patch seeks government green aid to produce cleaner crude
RE
01:05pEXCLUSIVE : EU antitrust regulators may narrow Amazon investigation - sources
RE
01:05pBRK : Provides Shareholders an Update on its IP Portfolio
PR
01:05pDEERE MPANY : John Deere Debuts Single-Motor, High-Flow Snow Blower Models
PU
01:05pThere's a first time for everything
PU
01:05pGENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : With flu season ahead, GenMark launches single test for COVID, plus 20 other respiratory ailments
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2ATLANTIA, CDP HAMMERING OUT PRICING STRATEGY FOR AUTOSTRADE: sources
3HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : HAPAG-LLOYD : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for JP Morgan
4ASOS PLC : ASOS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
5JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Jefferies gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group