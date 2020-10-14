Wilsonart Expands TFL Capacity

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces announced it will increase its TFL (Thermally Fused Laminate) capacity and footprint in North America with a new facility in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Construction will commence immediately with anticipation to be fully operational by July 2021. “Our offerings have garnered tremendous support from both specifiers and fabricators. TFL is a key part of that offering, and this next expansion is a continuation of our strategy to enable us to meet growing demand and better serve our customers," says Vice President, Product Management, Ron Ubertini.



The Company’s investment in land and a new quick-cycle press, which will significantly increase production capability on the West Coast, is the latest milestone in the growth of its TFL business. In 2015, Wilsonart added branded TFL Panels to its Coordinated Surfaces suite, becoming the single-source for High Pressure Laminate (HPL), TFL Panels, Edgeband, and Cabinet Doors featuring more than 230 Wilsonart® designs and 11 textures. In 2016, Wilsonart acquired TFL manufacturing in Oxford, MS and purchased two quick-cycle press lines, and in 2017 the Company expanded its TFL portfolio with the acquisition of KML Corp. based in Tacoma, Washington. “A new world-class quick-cycle press and the construction of this facility allows for future expansion,” according to Ubertini. “This facility will allow for us to better serve our customers today while preparing the growth of tomorrow.” The Oregon facility will support the continued growth of KML™ and Wilsonart® branded TFL products, including The LUJO™ Collection.

By offering the best available match between materials in the industry, Wilsonart eliminated one of the most common frustrations design professionals face – the convenience of matching cabinet doors, casework, and worktops from one source. This program provides hassle-free specifying across surfacing options while leveraging Wilsonart's renowned world-class distribution network.

“We are fully committed to providing the North American marketplace with a reliable source of surfacing options across the range of material options now and in the future,” said Ubertini.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL and Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid, New Leaf, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore, Technistone® and Wetwall brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

