Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd Enters Five Year Alliance with Byrnecut

03/14/2021 | 06:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Enters Five Year Alliance with Byrnecut

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited (ASX:WMX) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is delighted to announce that it has formally agreed to enter a five (5) year alliance with world leading contractor Byrnecut Australia Limited ("Byrnecut") for the performance of underground development and production mining services at the Wiluna Mining Complex. Wiluna Mining has commenced a three year, staged development plan that will see it being capable of treating all the ore types at Wiluna through four processes including;

- Existing 2.1Mtpa CIL process plant;

- 750,000 tpa flotation and concentrator which is commencing construction this month and will be commissioned in October 2021 scaling up to 1.5 Mtpa capacity by FY2024;

- Gravity circuit; and

- Tailings retreatment plant.

On conclusion of the staged development plan, which is being developed to match the rate of the underground mining development, Wiluna Mining will be capable of processing all its ore at the Wiluna Mining Operations and will be producing approximately 250kozpa. Most of the gold at this stage will be produced as a concentrate however gold dore produced on site in parallel to concentrate sales will be continued to improve and optimise operating margins.

Key to this development will be Byrnecut who will be responsible for development and eventually the mining of the underground mine at the Wiluna Mining Centre. Byrnecut are world leaders in underground mining and development and WMX is delighted to be partnering with them.

The alliance will also allow WMX to amortize significant agreed mine capital and establishment costs over the five year alliance period and provides the framework and certainty to a long term seamless integrated approach to both mine planning and mining services execution to ensure the best outcomes and risk mitigation.



About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd:

Wiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMX) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.



Source:
Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd



Contact:

Milan Jerkovic 
Executive Chair
+61 8 9322 6418

Jim Malone 
General Manager 
Investor Relations
+61 419 537 714

Dannika Warburton
Media & Communications
+61 401 094 261

© ABN Newswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pNOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) Confirms Exceptional Ore Sorting Viability at Korbel
AQ
06:53pEMMANUEL FABER : Danone board ousts Faber as chairman after activist pressure
RE
06:50pASTRAZENECA  : finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from vaccine
RE
06:49pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A  : Ronaldo responds to critics with fast hat trick for Juventus
AQ
06:47pPILOT ENERGY  : Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
06:46pASTRAZENECA  : Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports
AQ
06:46pALLIANCE RESOURCES  : Weednanna December RC Drilling Results
PU
06:44pTHETA GOLD MINES LIMITED (ASX : TGM) Funds Raised to Support Mine Study and Development
AQ
06:44pALTECH CHEMICALS LTD (ASX : ATC) Breakthrough Silicon Alumina Coating Development
AQ
06:40pMinerco Acquires $2.5M of Revenue from White Label CBD Company, WLCCO Inc
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evol..
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees minimum of two more tough years for cruise industry
3Bitcoin rises 6.6% to $61,074
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say
5Europe Is Still in the Throes of Covid-19, but Its Stocks Are Rallying

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ