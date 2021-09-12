Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd Resource Drilling - Sulphide Development Feasibility Study

09/12/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Resource Drilling - Sulphide Development Feasibility Study

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited (ASX:WMC) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is pleased to announce the completion of Resource development drilling for its Sulphide Development Feasibility Study.

Commencing in February 2020, over 175,000m of RC and diamond core has been drilled at the Wiluna Mining Centre in a major program utilising up to 8 rigs, with the program underpinning the Company's Mineral Resource (ASX release dated 5th November 2020), and Resource and Reserve updates that are currently underway as part of the Feasibility Study that is due for completion in the March quarter of 2022.

The focus of recent drilling has been threefold: to increase the level of confidence in the Mineral Resource at the Wiluna Mining Centre, increase the confidence in high priority mining areas in the 1 to 5 year mine planning window, and to confirm the Company's Reserves.

Infill drilling remains ongoing with 3 rigs currently drilling as part of the Company's ongoing Resource development program with a focus now towards underground mine development and grade control.

DRILLING RESULTS

The latest drilling results are from Happy Jack and East Lode and comprise an additional 56 holes for 13,249m, completed since the preceding drilling update announced on 20 July 2021.

Wiluna Mining's drilling strategy in the past 18 months has successfully defined thick high-grade intervals at shallow levels, close to previously mined zones with available access for rapid low-cost development (Figure 1*).

These results demonstrate that the Wiluna orebody is a very large scale and high-grade gold system.

The program was designed primarily to infill areas of Inferred Resource within preliminary stope designs, with the aim to upgrade geological confidence to Indicated Resource category, and to extend potential stoping areas along strike, up-dip and down-dip. The program has targeted growth in the Measured and Indicated Resource categories to 2.5Moz to provide the foundation for a sustained long term production operation. Currently the Measured and Indicated Resource is 2.14Moz @ 5.26g/t (above 2.5g/t cut-off). The additional Inferred Resource at Wiluna is 2.10Moz @ 4.57g/t (above 2.5g/t cut-off).

HAPPY JACK

Happy Jack zone located centrally within the Wiluna Mining Centre (Figure 1*). Drilling has returned multiple hightenor intercepts within 300m of the surface and close to the existing underground mine development.

The program was aimed at infilling the Inferred Resource areas, to upgrade geological confidence to Indicated or Measured categories to facilitate the conversion of these areas to Reserves. However, the program also shows potential for Resource growth where holes have intersected the mineralised shear zone below the current Inferred and Indicated Resource limits (Figures 2 & 3*, and ASX release dated 17 June & 20 July 2021).

HJRD00065: 6.37m @ 4.95g/t including 3.88m @ 7.58g/t
HJRD00081: 6.65m @ 7.59g/t
HJRD00100: 6.04m @ 5.87g/t
HJRD00101: 8.31m @ 3.73g/t including 3.10m @ 7.85g/t
HJRD00108: 9.34m @ 3.55g/t including 0.34m @ 20.00g/t
HJRD00113: 1.72m @ 26.84g/t including 0.83m @ 53.40g/t
HJRD00115: 2.00m @ 12.37g/t

EAST LODE

East Lode is a historical mining area that has produced greater than 1Moz located at the South Mine Area of the Wiluna Mining Centre (Figure 1*).

The Resource remains open over broad areas surrounding the historical mine, which was developed mainly in the 1930's to 1940's and briefly in the early 2000's, with mainly sparse historical drilling and presently Inferred Resource zones. The drilling program has focused on infilling these areas to upgrade the geological confidence from the Inferred to Indicated category, and subsequently to estimate Reserves.

The final phase of the drilling has focused on infilling the main East Lode, while simultaneously infilling hanging wall and footwall lodes. These additional stacked lodes show potential for significant Resource growth. Figures 5 & 6 show high-grade intercepts infilling Inferred areas of the preliminary stope design, demonstrating that significant high-tenor mineralisation remains in situ surrounding historically mined stopes.

WUDD0073: 6.00m @ 5.16g/t WURD0173: 11.30m @ 3.95g/t including 2.00m @ 7.79g/t and 2.00m @ 6.30g/t
WURD0176: 4.00m @ 4.34g/t
WURD0184: 4.20m @ 9.11g/t
WURD0187: 5.73m @ 4.03g/t including 0.73m @ 6.59g/t
WURD0188: 19.00m @ 7.03g/t

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6A7V7UR6



About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd:

Wiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.



Source:
Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd



Contact:

Milan Jerkovic 
Executive Chair
+61 8 9322 6418

Jim Malone 
General Manager 
Investor Relations
+61 419 537 714

Dannika Warburton
Media & Communications
+61 401 094 261

© ABN Newswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pCyprium Metals Ltd Half Yearly Report and Accounts
AW
05:53pHellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 460.00 per zooplus share in cash
DJ
05:52pSayona Mining Ltd Eyes Potential NAL Resource Increase
AW
05:36pZORRO BIDCO S À R L : Hellman & Friedman decides to increase offer price of its voluntary tender offer for zooplus AG
EQ
05:36pPRESS RELEASE : Hellman & Friedman decides to increase offer price of its voluntary tender offer for zooplus AG
DJ
05:24pMUSGRAVE MINERALS LTD (ASX : MGV) More Thick Intervals of Near-Surface Gold at T14 & Big Sky
AQ
05:20pWiluna Mining Corporation Ltd Resource Drilling - Sulphide Development Feasibility Study
AW
05:12pTRINET : PeopleForce Launches Monday, September 13
PR
05:03pSydney Airport Intends to Recommend Revised A$23.6 Billion Takeover Offer
DJ
04:14p'Fortnite' creator Epic Games to appeal ruling in Apple case
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Scotland's Sturgeon calls on UK leader to reassess Cambo oilfield
2Toyota, Honda oppose U.S. House electric vehicle tax plan
3Daimler : MEDIA-BMW and Daimler pledge to keep prices high when chip cr..
4The future of robots and drones in quick commerce: A conversation with ..
5Bavarian Nordic A/S : Report of transactions of shares and related secu..

HOT NEWS