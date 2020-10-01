Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd Sulphide Development Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited (ASX:WMX) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its staged sulphide development.



The staged development will see the Company transition from its current production profile of producing 62kozpa from mining free milling ore through the current 2.1 Mtpa CIL processing facility, initially producing 100kozpa-120kozpa of gold and gold in concentrate.



This will be implemented using the current, recently refurbished crushing circuit, the previously expanded mill circuit and a new 750ktpa concentrator by October 2021. The Company then intends to increase production of gold and gold in concentrate by, at a minimum, doubling the mining rate and the concentrator to produce circa 250kozpa by the end of 2023/early 2024.



HIGHLIGHTS



- Board approves Stage 1 sulphide development including concentrator construction



- GR Engineering to be appointed EPC contractor for Stage 1 of concentrator development programme



- Mine development and dewatering in progress and on schedule



- Significant progress on Stage 1 infrastructure design



- Approvals on track or in place



- Stage 2 Feasibility Studies progressing



Since our last quarterly report several significant milestones have been met. At our most recent Board meeting the Directors of Wiluna Mining approved the concentrator construction works. This includes the Company entering an EPC contract with GR Engineering Services Limited ("GRES").



