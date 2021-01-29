Win a Week of Coffee from Stewart's Shops

What will the Groundhog day prediction be this Tuesday? A short winter with spring in the very near future, or six more weeks of snow and cold?! We are curious to find out and want to hear your predictions! In fact, we are hosting a Facebook giveaway just to hear your thoughts. You could win a free week of coffee!

It feels like it's been a long, cold winter and we want to treat YOU to a week of coffee on us. We are YOUR coffee shop. Stewart's unique coffee is created with our own special blend of coffee beans that gives it that one-of-a-kind flavor that you know and love! Stop in for your favorite flavor of hot, iced or cold brew coffee. And don't forget to try our limited-edition flavors throughout select times of the year. You can Warm Up With Chocolate Raspberry Coffee for a limited time!

Giveaway Entry Information

Entering the giveaway is simple! All you have to do is LIKE us on Facebook, comment your prediction between Sunday and Tuesday morning on our Groundhog Giveaway post, and tag two friends in the comments! One winner will be selected and announced on Facebook on Groundhog Day - Tuesday, February 2!

*Your prediction does not have to be correct in order to win. Stewart's employees and their immediate family members are not eligible to win. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, February 2 via Facebook. Winner must respond within 24 hours to claim their prize and have a mailing address within or near the 31 counties that Stewart's Shops serves. The prize will be equivalent to the value of seven days' worth of a large iced coffee in the form of a My Money Card (valued at $28.50). Click here for our Privacy Policy.