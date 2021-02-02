Log in
Windstream Enterprise Achieves MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certification

02/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
Among the first managed service providers to receive this certification, ensuring the highest standards for maximum agility and integrity

Windstream Enterprise (WE), a premier managed communications service provider, has attained MEF 3.0 SD-WAN services certification for its VMware-powered SD-WAN, validating conformance to the industry’s first global standard defining SD-WAN and its service attributes. This recognition from MEF entrusts Windstream Enterprise with shaping the direction and growth of the SD-WAN services market through industry standardization and certification of services, technologies and professionals.

MEF is the world’s leading communications industry organization with the mission to develop a global federation of network, cloud and technology providers supporting dynamic, assured and certified services that empower enterprise digital transformation. MEF is the only standards body globally qualified to certify SD-WAN technology and managed service providers that demonstrate compliance with industry best practices.

“We congratulate Windstream Enterprise on its MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification,” said Nan Chen, president of MEF. “End-users who purchase SD-WAN from a certified MEF 3.0 service provider can have confidence they will receive services that conform to MEF’s industry-leading global standard. MEF certification is an important step in advancing SD-WAN market growth and driving adoption of productivity-enhancing services and technologies that will progress digital transformation.”

The acknowledgment from MEF via this certification, performed by Spirent, assures that Windstream Enterprise customers are receiving an SD-WAN solution that meets the highest standard for maximum agility and integrity possible.

“We are proud to be recipients of MEF’s 3.0 SD-WAN services certification as resounding validation of Windstream Enterprise’s best-in-class SD-WAN offerings,” said Mike Frane, vice president of product management. “Industry standardization of SD-WAN is making it easier to integrate work across multiple types of underlying services. Ultimately, the combination of standardized and orchestrated overlay and underlay services will help deliver exceptional experiences, improved service capabilities and guaranteed resiliency to our customers.”

The adoption of MEF 3.0 SD-WAN services standards empowers service providers to unlock new digital overlay service potential and better adapt to the application-centric needs of enterprise customers. In turn, enterprises can quickly assess and verify foundational components of a certified SD-WAN solution to fully address their business requirements and future-proof an organization.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc., in the United States and other jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2021
