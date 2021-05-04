Windstream Enterprise Achieves MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certification for Fortinet Secure SD-WAN-powered Solution

Becomes the first service provider to receive multiple MEF certifications, offering the highest standards for maximum agility and integrity

Windstream Enterprise (WE), a premier managed communications service provider, has attained MEF 3.0 SD-WAN services certification for its Fortinet Secure-powered SD-WAN offering, demonstrating the company’s conformance to rigorous specifications established by MEF, the industry’s defining authority.

MEF is the world’s leading industry forum responsible for developing standards, certifications and APIs that certify SD-WAN technology and managed service providers. These certifications for services, technologies and professionals fully deliver on MEF’s mission to empower enterprise digital transformation through a global federation of network, cloud and technology providers.

“Congratulations to Windstream Enterprise on its latest MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification,” said Nan Chen, president of MEF. “Companies who purchase SD-WAN from a certified MEF 3.0 service provider can have confidence they will receive services that conform to MEF’s industry-leading global standards. Companies like Windstream Enterprise understand the value that certification provides—simplified, pre-validated functionality for buyers and simplified, frictionless implementation and partnering.”

SD-WAN certifications are critical components supporting SD-WAN market growth and improving the overall customer experience with hybrid networking solutions. The benefits of certification include:

Increased customer confidence and trust in service resiliency and capabilities provided by SD-WAN providers, supported by global industry standards

Interoperability across disparate MEF certified service providers, providing customers with the assurance of common SD-WAN service attributes.

Improved application performance across varying service provider domains.

“MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification for Fortinet-powered SD-WAN indicates our commitment to delivering best-in-class SD-WAN and to improving the quality and management of Ethernet and IP services for our customers,” said Mike Frane, vice president of product management at Windstream Enterprise. “As demand for hybrid networking continues to grow, these MEF industry standards eliminate confusion regarding SD-WAN service components, core capabilities and concepts.”

Windstream Enterprise is the first managed service provider to complete multiple MEF SD-WAN certifications.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

