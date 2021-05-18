Windstream Enterprise Honored Twice as a Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 American Business Awards®

Stevie winners will be celebrated during virtual awards ceremony on June 30

Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communications service provider, was named the winner of a Silver and Bronze Stevie® Award in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

Windstream Enterprise received a Silver Stevie® Award in the category Software Defined Infrastructure for its SD-WAN Concierge™ solution. More than 3,000 organizations—representing over 25,000 locations—chose the award-winning concierge managed network solution, which works to ensure customers receive a white-glove managed service experience, expert guidance and support throughout implementation and on an ongoing basis. The concierge team serves as an advocate for the customer, constantly monitoring conditions across the enterprise network, making recommendations to improve network performance, implementing those improvements and making other adjustments as conditions and customer needs dictate.

Windstream Enterprise was also a recipient of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the category Mobile Operations Management Solution for WE Connect. Customers are able to easily manage their services through a customized dashboard, powered by our award-winning WE Connect Insight Engine and accessible anytime via any digital device. The WE Connect Insight Engine gives enterprise businesses an unprecedented level of real-time visibility and control into the health, performance and status of their network, enabling them to make more informed decisions about device management, application prioritization, bandwidth allocation and upgrades.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented virtually to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.

More than 3,800 nominations—a record number—from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year and App of the Year, among others.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from The American Business Awards, an honor we share with our customers and partners,” said Layne Levine, president of Windstream Enterprise. “We are differentiated from the network service providers of decades past by our commitment to provide constant innovation and an unparalleled service to customers using our software-based solutions and platforms. The award wins for WE Connect and SD-WAN Concierge further prove that we are acting upon this pursuit, both effectively and meaningfully.”

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005123/en/