Windstream Enterprise Introduces OfficeSuite Live for Effortless Collaboration

Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communications service provider, announced OfficeSuite Live, a new meeting platform that enables seamless, virtual collaboration for voice, video, and content sharing. This solution is ideal for companies in need of an accessible on-demand solution that establishes sessions between colleagues, with up to 250 participants.

The launch of OfficeSuite Live represents the next evolution of Windstream Enterprise’s expanding unified communications portfolio. This proprietary software solution provides audio, video and web conferencing capabilities that make it easier to meet, chat, collaborate and share from anywhere, via any device.

With no application to download and install, OfficeSuite Live users simply host or join audio or video meetings via a web browser. This solution enables enhanced productivity for enterprise clients with one-on-one meetings and group collaboration sessions – all via a modern and intuitive user interface. Customers can utilize OfficeSuite Live from any desktop or mobile device.

“OfficeSuite Live is an exciting addition to our unified communications and voice solutions portfolio,” said Austin Herrington, vice president of product marketing, Windstream Enterprise. “Customers can expect a business-class meeting experience that makes it easy to connect and collaborate from anywhere.”

OfficeSuite Live can be utilized on a standalone basis and is even more powerful when combined with other Windstream Enterprise OfficeSuite and SD-WAN solutions for an optimized user experience.

The powerful solution also makes it easy to purchase, manage and launch OfficeSuite Live from the award-winning WE Connect portal, a dashboard that offers customers a single pane of glass through which to monitor, manage and analyze virtually every aspect of their Windstream Enterprise services in real-time.

“We are always innovating in order to provide our customers the most advanced solutions that are essential to their modern-day business communications and collaboration needs,” said Mike Flannery, chief marketing officer of Windstream Enterprise. “OfficeSuite Live supports organizations with seamless collaboration and meaningful engagements between clients, coworkers and partners.”

To learn more about OfficeSuite Live, please visit https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/products/officesuite-live/.

ABOUT WINDSTREAM

Windstream Holdings is a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment, and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

