Windstream Enterprise Maintains PCI DSS Compliance for SD-WAN and MNS Services

Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communications service provider, has announced that it has renewed Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance for its entire portfolio of SD-WAN and Managed Network Security (MNS) services. Maintaining PCI DSS compliance is an important element of our SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) platform.

Compliance with PCI DSS provides independent verification from a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) to ensure the highest levels of security and compliance for the processing, storage and transmission of cardholder data. Because of this, the Attestation of Compliance (AOC) can be leveraged to meet customer specific PCI DSS compliance requirements and ongoing obligations.

“Network security remains a key issue and concern for enterprises of all sizes,” said Mike Frane, vice president of product management for Windstream Enterprise. “PCI DSS compliance helps to address these concerns by ensuring security and protection of sensitive information when deploying our SD-WAN and MNS services.”

Windstream Enterprise's solutions are designed to simplify the tasks of our customers and, when leveraged as per PCI DSS guidelines, can help facilitate the achievement of PCI Compliance. Additional benefits of PCI Compliant WE products include:

MNS firewalls that are deployed and managed by Windstream Enterprise either on the customer premises or in the cloud. These firewalls protect against cyberthreats and can segment payment processing traffic from less secure network segments.

SD-WAN network segmentation capability that isolates credit card data and processing, along with the use of strong encryption technology to secure traffic.

Convenient application visibility with advanced analytics and control of traffic regarding SD-WAN activity through the PCI Compliant WE Connect portal.

A built-in Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) mechanism for administrative access.

With this renewal, Windstream Enterprise can continue to provide an SD-WAN AOC report to customers to address their regulators and auditor’s requirements, reducing their burden both in terms of people time and external costs as they work towards achieving or maintaining their own compliance.

“Our customers that depend on these solutions will benefit from the peace of mind knowing that Windstream Enterprise is always investing in meeting the security requirements set by the PCI Security Standards Council,” said Mike Flannery, chief marketing officer at Windstream Enterprise.

