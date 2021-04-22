Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Windstream Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

04/22/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, today released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, highlighting significant progress in ESG performance and management.

“Windstream is committed to doing our part to build a bright future for our communities and the wider world while growing our business in a responsible, sustainable manner,” said President and CEO Tony Thomas. “Our 2020 ESG Report reflects the significant progress we’ve made in the past year across a range of environmental, social and governance issues.”

In 2020, the company’s governing Board of Managers assigned five of its members to oversee a new internal ESG Operational Committee, which is charged with managing Windstream’s performance and reporting.

Since Earth Day 2020, Windstream has:

  • Received the second best ESG risk rating among U.S.-based telecommunications providers in February 2021 by Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company. Sustainalytics’ comprehensive assessment demonstrates that Windstream continues to position itself to minimize environmental impacts, to treat customers, employees and partners fairly, and to govern itself with the highest ethical standards.
  • Achieved its highest score to date in early 2021 by the CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project. The company received a “B,” or Management band, score, exceeding global and telecommunication sector averages of “C” and the North American company average of “D.”
  • Made the company’s CDP submission and targets public for the first time and had a third party independently verify its emission calculations and submission. Windstream reduced its Scope 2 purchased electricity and made its first foray into renewable energy with a community solar power deal.
  • Become the fourth U.S.-based telecommunications service provider to join the UN Global Compact to promote accountability and stakeholder engagement in the areas of human rights, labor and environment.

“Windstream will celebrate its 15th anniversary this summer,” Thomas said. “Our company is better positioned than ever to drive value for our stakeholders while protecting the environment, supporting diversity in the workplace and in our supplier chain, and conducting business with high ethical standards.”

The 2020 ESG report is available at investor.windstream.com.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pD R HORTON  : Q2 FY 2021 Historical Supplementary Data
PU
02:47pEMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST  : Vornado, Empire State Realty Trust pledge total carbon neutrality by 2035
PU
02:47pHOME DEPOT  : Purchase of 100 MW Accelerates Home Depot's Alternate Energy Goal of 335MW
PU
02:47pEARTH DAY 2021 : Doing Our Part for a Greener Future
PU
02:47pVTB BANK PUBLIC JOINT STOCK  : Group becomes a shareholder in the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange
PU
02:47pENDÚR  : Endúr ASA - Correction - Disclosure of large shareholding
PU
02:47pSWECO  : Resolutions at Sweco AB's annual general meeting and board resolutions on repurchase and transfer of treasury shares
AQ
02:47pAxele Enhances TMS with Fuel Card Support, New Expense Module, and More ELD Integrations
GL
02:46pTHE ONE HEART MOVEMENT  : Stands in Worldwide Solidarity With & Shows Support for Asian-American and African-American Communities in Light of Recent Hate Crimes
BU
02:46pPERFICIENT  : Ranked Fourth-Largest Healthcare IT Consulting Firm by Modern Healthcare
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Coffee lovers and home bakers drive strongest Nestle quarter in a decade
2CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse to boost capital ahead of further Archegos hit
3APPLE INC. : U.S. senators question Apple and Google on app store dominance
4INTERTRUST N.V. : INTERTRUST N : reports Q1 2021 results
5Japan PM Suga plans fresh emergency curbs amid surge in COVID cases

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ