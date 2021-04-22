Windstream Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, today released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, highlighting significant progress in ESG performance and management.

“Windstream is committed to doing our part to build a bright future for our communities and the wider world while growing our business in a responsible, sustainable manner,” said President and CEO Tony Thomas. “Our 2020 ESG Report reflects the significant progress we’ve made in the past year across a range of environmental, social and governance issues.”

In 2020, the company’s governing Board of Managers assigned five of its members to oversee a new internal ESG Operational Committee, which is charged with managing Windstream’s performance and reporting.

Since Earth Day 2020, Windstream has:

Received the second best ESG risk rating among U.S.-based telecommunications providers in February 2021 by Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company. Sustainalytics’ comprehensive assessment demonstrates that Windstream continues to position itself to minimize environmental impacts, to treat customers, employees and partners fairly, and to govern itself with the highest ethical standards.

Achieved its highest score to date in early 2021 by the CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project. The company received a “B,” or Management band, score, exceeding global and telecommunication sector averages of “C” and the North American company average of “D.”

Made the company’s CDP submission and targets public for the first time and had a third party independently verify its emission calculations and submission. Windstream reduced its Scope 2 purchased electricity and made its first foray into renewable energy with a community solar power deal.

Become the fourth U.S.-based telecommunications service provider to join the UN Global Compact to promote accountability and stakeholder engagement in the areas of human rights, labor and environment.

“Windstream will celebrate its 15th anniversary this summer,” Thomas said. “Our company is better positioned than ever to drive value for our stakeholders while protecting the environment, supporting diversity in the workplace and in our supplier chain, and conducting business with high ethical standards.”

The 2020 ESG report is available at investor.windstream.com.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005096/en/