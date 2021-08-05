Log in
Windstream Supports 2021 National Veterans Wheelchair Games

08/05/2021 | 09:31am EDT
Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, is proud to help sponsor the 2021 National Veterans Wheelchair Games, which take place Aug. 7-14 in New York City.

The Wheelchair Games are open to all U.S. veterans with spinal cord injuries, amputations, multiple sclerosis, or other central neurological conditions who require a wheelchair for athletic competition. Every year, hundreds of American heroes from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and the post-9/11 era compete in this celebration of courage and camaraderie.

Windstream is the sponsor of the 2021 boccia ball tournament, and company representatives will participate in the medal ceremony.

“Windstream is proud to help support the world’s largest annual wheelchair sports event solely for military veterans,” said Mark Reed, Windstream’s chief procurement officer and a former Naval Intelligence officer.

Reed is executive sponsor of Windstream’s WINVETS Employee Resource Group, which helps veterans transition to civilian life, the communications industry and their careers at Windstream.

“Veterans don’t back down in the face of a challenge, as demonstrated by the inspiring athletes competing in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games,” Reed said. “We honor their courage and their service.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs launched the Wheelchair Games in 1981 with 7 events and 77 athletes. Paralyzed Veterans of America joined the VA in 1985 to help expand the event’s mission and reach.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.


© Business Wire 2021
