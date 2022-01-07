Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of California Launches New Microsite To Fight Direct-To-Consumer Spirits Shipping And Protect Californian Businesses

01/07/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jan 06, 2022
WASHINGTON, DC
California Senate Bill 620 Puts Californians at Risk, Endangers High Quality, Living Wage Jobs, Consumer Choice and Competition

Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of California (WSWC)'s new microsite highlights the impact that California's family-owned wine and spirits wholesalers have on California's economy and the dangers that direct-to-consumer (DTC) spirits shipping pose to Californian business, public health and consumer choice.

KNOW THE WHOLE STORY ON DTC DISTILLED SPIRITS SHIPPING IN CALIFORNIA

California's family-owned wine and spirits wholesalers account for more than 10,000 high quality, living wage jobs, decades of some of the highest union density of any industry in the country and more than $3.2 billion in overall economic impact throughout California.

California Senate Bill 620 puts all of this at risk - DTC distilled spirits shipping not only threatens the jobs of up to 10,000 union employees within the wholesale tier, but also the jobs of employees at the more then 38,000 local retail stores, restaurants and bars that will be impacted by DTC through reduced sales.

Additionally, California's current system contains many checks and balances designed to prevent underage individuals from purchasing alcohol and a regulatory structure that holds violators accountable. There is no equivalent accountability in the DTC marketplace. DTC shipping directly increases the likelihood of underage access as common carriers conduct little to no age verification, and when attempted, failed about half the time.

"Proponents of DTC and SB 620 tend to over-simplify what is really a complex issue," said Manny Espinoza of WSWC. "The current system of alcohol distribution in California delivers a wide array fo products to consumers while balancing important regulatory measures that keep Californians safe, product out of the hands of minors and ensures taxes that fund key community programs are collected by the state. DTC and SB 620 puts all of that at risk."

Check out some of WSWC's resources to learn more:

Disclaimer

Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:55aIssue of Equity
AQ
09:55aWARM-WEATHER WINTER FUN : Arts & Cultural Performances and Events in The Palm Beaches
GL
09:54aWinter storm in eastern U.S. shuts schools, cancels flights
RE
09:52aGOODYEAR DEVELOPS 70% SUSTAINABLE-MATERIAL TIRE WITH INDUSTRY-LEADING INNOVATIONS; The company has made significant progress toward its goal of a 100% sustainable-material tire by 2030
AQ
09:52aHyundai IONIQ 5 Named Car of the Year by Company Car and Van
AQ
09:52aMagna's EtelligentForce Simplifies Electrification of Truck Segment
AQ
09:52aGoodyear extends airless tire technology to autonomous starship robots
AQ
09:52aHyundai UK rolls out fully contactless Digital Aftersales Process
AQ
09:52aAltisource Asset Management Corporation Announces Settlement with Series A Preferred Stockholders
GL
09:51aIn reversal, Georgia joins $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed's 'maximum employment' is here; not everyone has benefited
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4Analyst recommandations: AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...
5U.S. employment growth misses expectations; unemployment rate falls to ..

HOT NEWS