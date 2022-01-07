Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of California Launches New Microsite To Fight Direct-To-Consumer Spirits Shipping And Protect Californian Businesses

Jan 06, 2022

WASHINGTON, DC

California Senate Bill 620 Puts Californians at Risk, Endangers High Quality, Living Wage Jobs, Consumer Choice and Competition

Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of California (WSWC)'s new microsite highlights the impact that California's family-owned wine and spirits wholesalers have on California's economy and the dangers that direct-to-consumer (DTC) spirits shipping pose to Californian business, public health and consumer choice.

KNOW THE WHOLE STORY ON DTC DISTILLED SPIRITS SHIPPING IN CALIFORNIA

California's family-owned wine and spirits wholesalers account for more than 10,000 high quality, living wage jobs, decades of some of the highest union density of any industry in the country and more than $3.2 billion in overall economic impact throughout California.

California Senate Bill 620 puts all of this at risk - DTC distilled spirits shipping not only threatens the jobs of up to 10,000 union employees within the wholesale tier, but also the jobs of employees at the more then 38,000 local retail stores, restaurants and bars that will be impacted by DTC through reduced sales.

Additionally, California's current system contains many checks and balances designed to prevent underage individuals from purchasing alcohol and a regulatory structure that holds violators accountable. There is no equivalent accountability in the DTC marketplace. DTC shipping directly increases the likelihood of underage access as common carriers conduct little to no age verification, and when attempted, failed about half the time.

"Proponents of DTC and SB 620 tend to over-simplify what is really a complex issue," said Manny Espinoza of WSWC. "The current system of alcohol distribution in California delivers a wide array fo products to consumers while balancing important regulatory measures that keep Californians safe, product out of the hands of minors and ensures taxes that fund key community programs are collected by the state. DTC and SB 620 puts all of that at risk."

Check out some of WSWC's resources to learn more: