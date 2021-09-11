Log in
Wines of Germany Announces Two New 'Riesling Fellows'

09/11/2021 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2021) - On this Friday night, top members of the Canadian wine trade, LCBO, and media gathered for an intimate reception and dinner at the Garden of the Official Residence of the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Toronto, to celebrate the "hero" of German grape varieties at The Riesling Fellowship. The evening saw the announcement of two new members to the Riesling Fellowship recognised for their dedication and passion of German Riesling. This year Mr. Al Drinkle, Partner & General Manager of Metrovino in Calgary, Alberta, and Mr. Harry Drung, President of HHD Imports in Waterloo, Ontario were honoured as Riesling Fellows.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8190/96229_wog.ht3.jpg


Left to right - Al Drinkle, Harry Drung

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8190/96229_wog.ht4.jpg

The dinner, presented by The German Wine Institute (Wines of Germany in Canada) and hosted by the Consul General, Mr. Thomas Schultze and his partner Ms. Katya Heusel, was preceded by a Riesling Sekt reception, and followed by an exquisite dinner catered by Executive Chef Nick Liu of the renowned Asian brasserie, DaiLo.

A special selection of old vintage Riesling was also tasted, demonstrating the age ability of Riesling from well-established and iconic producers.

Mr. Ted Kalaboukis, Director of Wines of Germany (Canada) enthused, "The Riesling Fellowship was developed by the German Wine Institute in order to honour and thank those members of the trade from around the globe who have over the years dedicated so much energy and passion to inspiring their home countries on German Riesling. After the delay caused by the pandemic, we are delighted to add a further two members to the fold this year, the first from Canada, with a huge congratulations to the Fellows of 2021."

www.Facebook.com/germanwinecanada
www.Instagram.com/germanwine_ca
www.Twitter.com/germanwineca

-ENDS-

For more information contact Lisa Ulrich for Wines of Germany team
at Andros Communications
lisa@androscom.com
Telephone: +1 416 637 2044

Notes to editors

  • The premise behind this event has always been to champion and thank individuals within the industry who have done great things for German Riesling worldwide.
  • First held in 2013, past Riesling Fellows include luminaries such as Jancis Robinson MW, Hugh Johnson, Stuart Pigott, and Paul Grieco, amongst others.
  • In Canada, German wine represented over 400,000 in 9 litre cases that translates to over $52 million in sales.
  • Over 95% of those sales are of the Riesling- Canadian wine consumers' most preferred and favoured grape varietal from Germany.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96229


© Newsfilecorp 2021
