Winn-Dixie Commemorates 65 Years in Louisiana with Celebration of Community and Culture

Special milestone tribute includes two grand openings, New Orleans-style parties and local partnerships

Today, Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is proud to celebrate Winn-Dixie’s 65th Anniversary in Louisiana with a series of community events throughout the greater New Orleans area to honor the culture, people and community that have supported Winn-Dixie since 1956.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005891/en/

Winn-Dixie celebrates its 65th anniversary in Louisiana on July 28 with a series of events, including the unveiling of store no. 1472 in New Orleans' Mid-City neighborhood. (Photo: Business Wire)

To commemorate the anniversary and Winn-Dixie’s dedication to the state, Governor John Bel Edwards has declared July 28 Winn-Dixie Day in the state of Louisiana. To celebrate the anniversary, the grocer unveiled two newly remodeled stores to the Gretna and Mid-City communities, is hosting two community celebrations and is launching a new yearlong community initiative, 65 Ways, to support 65 charitable acts around the state in honor of the grocer’s 65 years in Louisiana.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are incredibly proud to celebrate our 65-year history in Louisiana, and we remain steadfastly committed to the resilient people that make this state a renowned treasure. All year long, we will honor decades of dedication while reaffirming our commitment to our customers, associates and the community with investments and partnerships that speak to Louisiana’s diverse culture and unique traditions. It has been a privilege to serve this special community for six and a half decades, and we sincerely look forward to supporting the great people of Louisiana for many years to come.”

Winn-Dixie kicked off its 65th anniversary celebration with the unveiling of two newly remodeled stores today to the Gretna and Mid-City communities. The two new stores mark 19 Louisiana renewal investments made in less than five years by SEG. Each newly remodeled Louisiana store is designed to provide customers with a unique localized shopping experience offering a wide selection of local products in addition to new jobs and partnership opportunities to support the local economy and community. Customers will notice enhancements throughout the new and improved stores, including updated farm-fresh produce departments, wide variety of easy lunch and dinner options, expanded natural and organic selections, sushi made fresh in each store and extensive selections of homegrown favorites and everyday brands locals love.

Additionally, the Mid-City store grand opening will include the unveiling of a community mural that pays homage to Winn-Dixie’s 65 years of local flavor and soul in Louisiana. The cultural art project represents Winn-Dixie’s people-first culture and includes elements of local tradition, Louisiana’s rich heritage and the grocer’s commitment to community.

In honor of Winn-Dixie’s 65th Anniversary in Louisiana, the grocer is hosting a 1950s-themed community celebration, #WayBackWednesday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at its Slidell store, located at 2985 Gause Blvd. The party will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the newly remodeled Gretna Winn-Dixie store, located at 2112 Belle Chasse Highway. Attendees will enjoy entertainment from the Royal Essence Showband, local sampling and $100 Winn-Dixie gift card giveaways every 30 minutes.

Since July 28, 1956, Winn-Dixie has been deeply ingrained in the Louisiana community and is proud to invest in local neighborhoods by operating 29 stores, employing more than 3,000 associates and supporting hundreds of community partners and organizations. As a continued COVID-19 safety precaution, the grocer encourages customers to practice social distancing and wear masks while shopping.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005891/en/