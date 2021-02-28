Winner's Bag: Branden Grace, Puerto Rico Open

Branden Grace came up clutch on Sunday to win the Puerto Rico Open. It's his second PGA TOUR title and first since 2016. Take a look at what's in his bag.

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (9 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60 X

3-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (16.5 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX

Irons: Callaway Apex UT (3), Callaway X-Forged CB (4-PW)

Shafts: Fujikura Ventus Blue Hybrid 9 TX (3), Project X 6.5

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (52, 56, 60)

Shafts: True Temper Project X 6.5

Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Ten

Ball: Titleist Pro V1