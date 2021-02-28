Winner's Bag: Branden Grace, Puerto Rico Open

Log in
Branden Grace came up clutch on Sunday to win the Puerto Rico Open. It's his second PGA TOUR title and first since 2016. Take a look at what's in his bag.

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60 X

3-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX

Irons: Callaway Apex UT (3), Callaway X-Forged CB (4-PW)
Shafts: Fujikura Ventus Blue Hybrid 9 TX (3), Project X 6.5

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (52, 56, 60)
Shafts: True Temper Project X 6.5

Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Ten

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 22:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
