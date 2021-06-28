Log in
Winner's Bag: Harris English, Travelers Championship

06/28/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
Harris English outlasted Kramer Hickok on the eighth playoff hole at TPC River Highlands to win the Travelers Championship. It tied for the second-longest sudden-death playoff in TOUR history. Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory.

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: Ping G400 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XD 70 X

3-wood: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 7 X

Irons: Ping G410 Crossover (20 @21 degrees), Ping Blueprint (4-9)
Shafts: Fujikura Atmos Black Hybrid 9 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-9)

Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 (46-SS, 52-SS, 56-SS), Ping Glide Forged (60-SS)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46, 52,56), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (60)

Putter: Ping Scottsdale Hohum

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 19:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS