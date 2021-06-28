Winner's Bag: Harris English, Travelers Championship

Harris English outlasted Kramer Hickok on the eighth playoff hole at TPC River Highlands to win the Travelers Championship. It tied for the second-longest sudden-death playoff in TOUR history. Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory.

Driver: Ping G400 (9 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XD 70 X

3-wood: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 7 X

Irons: Ping G410 Crossover (20 @21 degrees), Ping Blueprint (4-9)

Shafts: Fujikura Atmos Black Hybrid 9 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-9)

Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 (46-SS, 52-SS, 56-SS), Ping Glide Forged (60-SS)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46, 52,56), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (60)

Putter: Ping Scottsdale Hohum

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align