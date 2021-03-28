Log in
Winner's Bag: Joel Dahmen, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

03/28/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
Joel Dahmen got the job done in the Dominican Republic, winning the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship by one shot over Rafa Campos and Sam Ryder.

Take a look at the clubs Dahmen used to win his first title on the PGA TOUR.

Driver: Ping G425 LST (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60

3-wood: Ping G425 Max

Hybrid: Ping Anser (20 degrees)

Irons: PXG 0311 Gen2 (4-PW)

Wedges: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy (50, 56, 60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Roundback Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 21:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
