Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Winner's Bag: Team Thomas, PNC Championship

12/20/2020 | 03:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mike Thomas WITB

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 50 S

3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 60 S

Utilities: Titleist U510 (2, 3)
Shafts: Mitsubishi Tensei Blue CK Pro 70 S

Irons: Titleist CNCPT CP-03 (5-P, W)
Shafts: Mitsubishi Tensei Red CK Pro 70 S

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (54-14F, 60-12D)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S200

Putter: Scotty Cameron Studio Design Prototype 1.5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Justin Thomas WITB

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX

5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @18.75)
Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X

Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM7 (46-10F @47.5, 52-12F @52.5), Vokey SM8 (56-14F @57), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60T @ 60.5)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52-60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5.5 Tour Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 20 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 20:32:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04pUK to expedite drug trials post-Brexit -FT
RE
05:01pLowest average PHI premium increase in two decades
PU
05:01pDELEGATION OF EUROPEAN UNION TO EGYPT : Paris Agreement five years on – a renewed call for action and cooperation
PU
04:59pUK minister urges Britons, especially hauliers, not to travel to southern ports
RE
04:59pCORONAVIRUS : Uk transport minister shapps says we expect significant disruption in the area
RE
04:58pCORONAVIRUS : Uk transport minister shapps says we're asking public and particularly hauliers not to travel to kent ports or other routes to france after french announcement
RE
04:10pCORONAVIRUS : Further meetings are happening this evening and tomorrow morning to ensure robust plans are in place - number 10 spokeswoman
RE
04:08pCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm will chair cobr meeting tomorrow to discuss situation regarding international travel - number 10 spokeswoman
RE
04:07pSoftBank prepares to file for SPAC IPO on Monday - Axios
RE
03:52pSaudi Arabia suspends international flights and land and sea entry for a week - SPA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms, official sugges..
2'POWERFUL TRADECRAFT': how foreign cyber-spies compromised America
3Chip Giants Intel and Nvidia Face New Threats From Amazon to Google to Apple
4Republicans, Democrats Reach Agreement Clearing Way For Virus Relief Votes--3rd Update
5Britain, EU tell each other to give way in 'difficult' trade talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ