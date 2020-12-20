Winner's Bag: Team Thomas, PNC Championship

Mike Thomas WITB
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 50 S
3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 60 S
Utilities: Titleist U510 (2, 3)
Shafts: Mitsubishi Tensei Blue CK Pro 70 S
Irons: Titleist CNCPT CP-03 (5-P, W)
Shafts: Mitsubishi Tensei Red CK Pro 70 S
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (54-14F, 60-12D)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S200
Putter: Scotty Cameron Studio Design Prototype 1.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Justin Thomas WITB
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX
5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @18.75)
Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X
Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM7 (46-10F @47.5, 52-12F @52.5), Vokey SM8 (56-14F @57), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60T @ 60.5)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52-60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron X5.5 Tour Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
Disclaimer
PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 20 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 20:32:05 UTC