Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN

Viktor Hovland birdied the 72nd hole to secure the win at the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN. The young Norwegian becomes the fifth European player with multiple TOUR titles before the age of 24 since 1945. The other four? Seve Ballasteros, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm.

Take a look at the clubs he used to get it done.

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)

Shaft: Project X HZURDUS Smoke RDX Black 6.5

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees @ 14.5)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV Raw 85 TX

Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (21 degrees), Ping i210 (4-PW)

Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI-85 X Hybrid (21), KBS Tour 120 X (4-PW)

Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 (50-SS, 56-SS @55) Vokey WedgeWorks (60T)

Shafts: KBS Tour-V 130 X

Putter: Ping PLD Prototype 'Hovi'

Ball: Titleist Pro V1