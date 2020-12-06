Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN

12/06/2020 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Viktor Hovland birdied the 72nd hole to secure the win at the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN. The young Norwegian becomes the fifth European player with multiple TOUR titles before the age of 24 since 1945. The other four? Seve Ballasteros, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm.

Take a look at the clubs he used to get it done.

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZURDUS Smoke RDX Black 6.5

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees @ 14.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV Raw 85 TX

Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (21 degrees), Ping i210 (4-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI-85 X Hybrid (21), KBS Tour 120 X (4-PW)

Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 (50-SS, 56-SS @55) Vokey WedgeWorks (60T)
Shafts: KBS Tour-V 130 X

Putter: Ping PLD Prototype 'Hovi'

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Disclaimer

PGA Tour Inc. published this content on 06 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 22:32:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pLawmakers Look to Short-Term Funding Measure as Spending Talks Continue
DJ
05:33pWINNER'S BAG : Viktor Hovland, Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN
PU
05:25pRESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Innovation and Regulation in the Australian Payments System
PU
04:46pGOLDMAN MULLS FLORIDA BASE FOR ASSET MANAGEMENT ARM : Bloomberg News
RE
04:41pUK government says 'no breakthrough' on fishing rights - ITV reporter
RE
03:54pBrexit deal closer after 'major breakthrough' on talks on fishing rights - Guardian
RE
03:45pCalifornia faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns; some sheriffs push back
RE
03:17pBESRA GOLD : Announces Voting Results from Extraordinary Meeting of Noteholders
PU
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Inflation, Stimulus and Layoffs
DJ
01:47pUK trade deal 'definitely' not coming Sunday - EU official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK cabinet to back Johnson over no-deal Brexit -The Times
2Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub
3BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : UniCredit chairman-elect says M..
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end - Bild am Sonnt..
5RIO TINTO GROUP : What's behind a feud at Rio Tinto's copper mine in Mongolia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ