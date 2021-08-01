Winner's Bag: Xander Schauffele, Olympic Games

Xander Schauffele takes home the gold medal with a one-shot win at the Olympic Games. Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory in Tokyo.

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (9 degrees)

Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD BB 7 X

3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (15 degrees @14)

Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 TX

7-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (20 degrees @18.8)

Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 X

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (52-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (56-10 @57), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 WedgeWorks (60-T @61)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7 CH Red

Grip: SuperStroke Traxion 2.0 Tour (10 grams)

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X LS Prototype

Grips: Golf Pride MCC (Black/White)