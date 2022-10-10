Winners of 2022 Nobel prizes

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of the Nobel
prize winners in 2022:
Nobel Prize for Economics - U.S. economists Ben Bernanke, a
former chairman of the Federal Reserve, Douglas Diamond and
Philip Dybvig won this year's Nobel Economics Prize for research
on how propping up failing banks can stave off an even deeper
economic crisis.
Nobel Prize for Peace - Jailed Belarusian activist Ales
Byalyatski, Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center
for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize amid a war in
their region that is the worst conflict in Europe since World
War Two.
Nobel Prize for Literature– French author Annie Ernaux won
the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature for "the courage and clinical
acuity" in her largely autobiographical books examining personal
memory and social inequality.
Nobel Prize in Chemistry - Scientists Carolyn Bertozzi,
Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless won the 2022 Nobel Prize in
Chemistry for discovering reactions that let molecules snap
together to create new compounds and that offer insight into
cell biology.
Nobel Prize in Physics - Scientists Alain Aspect, John
Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics
for experiments in quantum mechanics that laid the groundwork
for rapidly-developing new applications in computing and
cryptography.
Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine - Swedish geneticist
Svante Paabo won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine
for discoveries that underpin our understanding of how modern
day people evolved from extinct ancestors at the dawn of human
history.
(ThomsonReuters Global News Desk)