Winners of Taiwan Cultural Memories Photography Competition Revealed

12/07/2020 | 03:18am EST
The photos featuring Qinbi Village of Matsu Island and Covid-19 scene have been selected by the Ministry of Culture (MOC) as the top-prize winners of the photography competition for the “Loving Monuments” and “Collecting Memories” categories, respectively.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005326/en/

Taken by Chang Ya-lun (張雅倫), the top prize of the “Loving Monuments” category features Qinbi Village of Matsu Island. The photo will represent Taiwan to take part in the Wiki Loves Monument global competition. (Photo: Business Wire)

Taken by Chang Ya-lun (張雅倫), the top prize of the “Loving Monuments” category features Qinbi Village of Matsu Island. The photo will represent Taiwan to take part in the Wiki Loves Monument global competition. (Photo: Business Wire)

Co-organized by the MOC’s Taiwan Cultural Memory Bank project and Wiki Loves Monuments, an international photography competition promoting historic sites, the competition has received more than 2,000 submissions this year.

The top prize of the “Collecting Memories” category shows images of people in masks on the street, capturing the Covid-19 crisis that echoes this year’s theme of public health. The photo that won over judges of the “Loving Monuments” category presents the beauty of architecture as well as culture, history and lifestyle of Qinbi Village in Taiwan’s outlying island of Matsu.

The photos that feature historical sites of the Remains of the 13 Levels and Shuizun Bridge in Jinguashi won the second and the third prize, respectively. The two photos speak the industrial value and folk culture and showcase the natural landscape of Taiwan.

In addition to the winning works, seven photos featuring themes of Yongcheng Theater, Jiang Family Clan Templein Beipu, Xingang Fengtian Temple, Agenna Shipyard Relics, Jiye Monument in Hualien, Jivalino Village in Lanyu, and the Taipei Railway Workshop will represent Taiwan to participate in the Wiki Loves Monument global competition.

Winners of the “Loving Monuments” category will be uploaded to the Wikipedia and collected by the Taiwan Cultural Memory Bank. These photos will also be put under a Creative Commons public license so that others can access them online.

Under the theme of public health in Taiwan, the winning works of the “Collecting Memories” category saw traditional medicine, modern medicine and folk beliefs of Taiwan. The second prize, featuring a group photo taken at a nursing home for children suffering from polio, documents the outbreak of polio in Taiwan through an image of children infected with the disease.

The third prize, which deftly captures the images of people engaging in a religious ritual, illustrates Taiwan’s traditional medical belief and value.

The MOC hopes to encourage the public to document the everyday life in Taiwan through this competition. The Taiwan Cultural Memory Bank website, which came online on Oct. 17, will serve to establish Taiwan’s cultural knowledge.

“Taiwan Cultural Memory Bank” official website: http://memory.culture.tw/

“Taiwan Cultural Memories Photography Competition” official website: https://memorybank.culture.tw/event/zh-tw


© Business Wire 2020
