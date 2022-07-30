Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Winning lottery ticket for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois

07/30/2022 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A digital billboard advertising Mega Millions Jackpot of 1.28 billion dollars in New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A single winning ticket for a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.28 billion, the second-largest in U.S. history, was sold in Illinois, lottery organizers said on Saturday.

"Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said in a statement.

"We're eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!"

The statement did not say which Illinois city the ticket was sold in.

The holder of the winning ticket, which would have cost $2 to buy, matched all six numbers in Friday's draw. The winning numbers for the jackpot, which had been rolling since it was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the power ball 14.

It is the second largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game, topped only by the $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in October 2018.

The latest Mega Millions lottery was held in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The winner from Friday's draw, who has yet to be identified, has the choice of a lump-sum payment or an annual payout over 30 years. Most winners go for the lump sum, which comes with a hefty tax bill, according to the Mega Millions website.

Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports lottery beneficiaries, such as education or public employee pensions, and retailer commissions.

"This exciting jackpot run has had a significant positive impact on the revenues for good causes raised by our member lotteries," said Ohio lottery chief McDonald, who is the lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.03% 263.37 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 0.44% 4.54 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:20aIran arrests Swedish citizen on espionage charges
RE
10:31aNigeria spent $3.8 bln on fuel subsidies to June - NNPC document
RE
09:57aRussia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Latvia
RE
09:46aRussia's Rosatom signs new construction contract for Turkish nuclear plant
RE
09:44aWinning lottery ticket for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois
RE
09:03aZambia finmin welcomes creditor debt relief pledge 'that will un…
RE
08:56aLATVIA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL : We do not see any major impact from…
RE
08:39aWith frailty and age comes a new phase of papacy - Pope
RE
08:06aTwo killed in Kabul cricket stadium grenade attack, police say
RE
07:56aG20 chair says Zambia's creditors commit to negotiate restructuring terms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GMM Pfaudler : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. C..
2Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: Company's pandemic-era forecast was too rosy
3VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment..
4UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-RUSSIA IS HIGHLY LIKELY TO PREPARE FOR…
5Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches

HOT NEWS