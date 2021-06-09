Winslow Technology Group Named Alpha Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

WALTHAM, Mass., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winslow Technology Group has been named Arctic Wolf Alpha Partner of the Year for 2021. This honor recognizes Winslow Technology Group as Arctic Wolf’s top channel partner for its leadership in security practice, executive alignment, revenue growth, unilateral organizational commitment and service excellence.



“Winslow Technology Group is extremely honored to be awarded the Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year for the third year in a row,” said Scott Winslow, President and Founder. “More than ever before, our clients are concerned about the security of their data. Arctic Wolf has become a lynchpin in our cybersecurity portfolio. The level of customer satisfaction associated with the Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team (CST) experience is incredibly high. When you combine Arctic Wolf’s threat detection capabilities with WTG’s complementary portfolio of security solutions, we have a winning hand!”

The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards began in 2018 as a way to honor top-performing partners for their achievements in helping organizations improve their security operations through the use of Arctic Wolf solutions and for their commitment to shared success through a partnership with Arctic Wolf.

“In a year full of shifting business and operational dynamics, the Arctic Wolf partner community rose to the occasion to help their customers transform their security posture by embracing security operations,” said Will Briggs, Vice President of Americas Channels and Program, Arctic Wolf. “Our Partner of the Year Awards recognize and celebrate these outstanding efforts, and we congratulate the winners on their significant achievements.”

“Our Alpha Partner of the Year Award recognizes the outstanding effort put forth by a top partner who is essential to the continued growth of our business,” said Bob Skelley, Senior Vice President, Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. “This year, we’re proud to congratulate Winslow Technology Group on this significant achievement and thank them for their continued collaboration with Arctic Wolf.”

With proven expertise in the areas of server, storage, networking, security, virtualization, hyper-convergence, hybrid cloud, endpoint and data protection, Winslow Technology Group provides customized IT solutions from the desktop to the data center to the cloud. We enable our clients to innovate and transform their businesses, fully realizing the benefits of today’s leading IT technologies.

About Winslow Technology Group

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services dedicated to providing “better IT solutions” for our customers since 2003. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their business by realizing the benefits of hyperconverged, software-defined, and hybrid cloud infrastructure frameworks. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 100 companies that operate in a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, technology, legal, and more. For more information, please visit https://winslowtg.com/

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is the market leader in security operations, pioneering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Leading the industry with threat telemetry from endpoint, network, and cloud sources, the Arctic Wolf® Platform, supported by the original Concierge Security® team is the last line of defense for thousands of organizations worldwide. The Arctic Wolf Platform and Concierge Security experts make it fast and easy for organizations of any size to stand up world-class security operations that continually guard against attacks in an efficient and sustainable way.



For more information about Arctic Wolf, visit arcticwolf.com

