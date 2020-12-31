Winsonic Digital Cable Systems Network, Ltd. and Winsonic Holdings Ltd. Agrees to a Reverse Merger

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2020) - Winsonic Digital Cable Systems Network, Ltd. formerly known as Winsonic Digital Media Group, Ltd. and Winsonic Holdings Ltd. agrees to a Reverse Merger and Plan of Reorganization. Companies agree to send out a proxy and have a virtual shareholders meeting with major stakeholders and shareholders. Winston D. Johnson Sr. will remain as Chairman and Major shareholder of Winsonic Holdings, Ltd., and Winsonic Cloud, Ltd.

The Plan calls for the execution of a plan of reorganization that reflects the combined contracts, assets and operations of the newly formed subsidiaries of Winsonic Holdings, Ltd. and Winsonic Cloud, Ltd. as well as the change in beneficial ownership that gives the issuance of a controlling interest to Winsonic Holdings Ltd.

This deal, when completed, gives Winsonic Holdings, Ltd. subsidiaries value, revenue, strategic assets, network resilience and sustainable growth for its infrastructure and customer base. "This agreement meets Winsonic Cloud, Ltd. strategic planning and growth initiatives and places the company on a course that should lead to increased revenues and earnings. Upon execution of the agreement, the combined new companies will offer one of the most comprehensive and cost-effective product portfolios in the broadcast, telecommunications, media, and entertainment distribution industry," said Winston D. Johnson Sr., Chairman and Founder of WinSonic Cloud, Ltd. A critical aspect to this deal is the advancement of the Winsonic Exchange, Ltd. and Winsonic Cloud, Ltd. operations interconnections into Local Exchange Carriers, Cable Carriers, and Broadcasters facilities.

The Company continues to focus efforts on growing existing markets, identifying additional market opportunities, and product development. Management believes that in spite of difficulties in the current economic environment there are ample opportunities for future economic growth. At this time prospects for capital formation are best served by continued emphasis on growing the business and strengthening the balance sheet. Company services also include disaster recovery, satellite, and fiber transmissions, satellite uplink, Cloud Lab "Winsonic Exchange" with nationwide fiber network solutions, storage capacity, middleware, digital delivery services, digital content management, and digital rights management.

Winsonic Cloud, Ltd. is an Opportunity Zone Business located in an Opportunity Zone acquiring real-estate, Telecommunications, Broadcast media centers, Cloud exchange operations in the U.S. focusing on providing network origination, fiber and satellite transmission, digital media services including the capture, manipulation and distribution of digital media on a worldwide basis. The company owns its Cloud Exchange, Media Lab, Cloud lab, and Headend Operations. Its Nationwide Fiber Backbone network is also collocated in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties and provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of its integrated communications solutions and digital television services for its customers

