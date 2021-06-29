Winston Cooks, LLC: Amended Notice of the Deadline to File for Lead Plaintiff Status in a Securities Lawsuit Against Churchill Capital IV and Lucid Motors Is August 30, 2021

Winston Cooks, LLC in conjunction with the Beeman Law Firm has filed a proposed securities class action lawsuit against Churchill Capital Corporation IV, Lucid Motors, Michael Klein, Jay Faragin and Peter Rawlinson.

The previously reported filing calendar deadline by Winston Cooks, LLC to be Lead Plaintiff was incorrect, the correct deadline for filing to be the Lead Plaintiff is August 30, 2021.

The complaint’s allegations include that materially false and misleading statements were made in the proposed merger between Churchill Capital Corporation IV, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company [“SPAC”], and Lucid Motors.

Any Application to be the Lead Plaintiff for the purported class period between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021 needs to be filed in the United States District Court For The Northern District of Alabama in the matter of Phillips v. Churchill Capital IV et al. Case No: 1:21-cv-00539-ACA on or before August 30, 2021.

You do not need to be the Lead Plaintiff to share in any potential class recovery. You may retain counsel of your own choice to represent you.

If you have questions or would like to discuss, please contact Rod Cooks (205-482-5174) for further information. Or email: rcooks@winstoncooks.com.

