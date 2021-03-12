Log in
Winter 2021 PRCI Virtual Technical Committee Meetings Start March 8!

03/12/2021
We invite our members to join us for the upcoming Winter 2021 PRCI Virtual Technical Committee Meetings which begin this week! The schedule and links to access the meetings are provided below. All sessions are being recorded if you are unable to attend them live.

Technical Committee Meetings

Login details will be included on the PRCI website under each corresponding event should you wish to join the meetings. You can also find the events listed on the Meetings & Events page of our website.

If you have any questions regarding logistics or access to these meetings, please contact PRCI Program Coordinator, Amy Merchant.

We appreciate your patience and flexibility as we adjust to the current environment, and look forward to your participation in this upcoming set of meetings.

PRCI - Pipeline Research Council International published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 17:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
