Winter 2021 PRCI Virtual Technical Committee Meetings Start March 8!

We invite our members to join us for the upcoming Winter 2021 PRCI Virtual Technical Committee Meetings which begin this week! The schedule and links to access the meetings are provided below. All sessions are being recorded if you are unable to attend them live.
Technical Committee Meetings
Integrity & Inspection (I&I) Technical Committee Meeting
Monday, March 8 through Wednesday, March 10, 2021 | 10:00am - 2:00pm ET each day
Joint Plenary Session for All Technical Committees
Monday, March 15, 2021 | 10:00am - 11:00am ET
Compressor and Pump Station (CPS) Technical Committee Meeting
Tuesday, March 16 through Thursday, March 18, 2021 | 10:00am - 2:00pm ET each day
Subsea Technical Committee Meeting
Wednesday, March 17 through Thursday, March 18, 2021 | 11:00am - 2:00pm ET each day
Corrosion (CORR) Technical Committee Meeting
Monday, March 22 through Wednesday, March 24, 2021 | 10:00am - 3:00pm ET each day
Design, Materials & Construction (DMC) Technical Committee Meeting
Tuesday, March 23 through Thursday, March 25, 2021 | 10:00am - 3:00pm ET each day
Surveillance, Operations & Monitoring (SOM) Technical Committee Meeting
Tuesday, March 23 through Thursday, March 25, 2021 | 10:00am - 3:00pm ET each day
Measurement (MEAS) Technical Committee Meeting
Tuesday, March 23 through Thursday, March 25, 2021 | 10:00am - 2:00pm ET each day
Login details will be included on the PRCI website under each corresponding event should you wish to join the meetings. You can also find the events listed on the Meetings & Events page of our website.
If you have any questions regarding logistics or access to these meetings, please contact PRCI Program Coordinator, Amy Merchant.
We appreciate your patience and flexibility as we adjust to the current environment, and look forward to your participation in this upcoming set of meetings.
