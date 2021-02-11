Winter Layoffs Show Early Signs of Easing

By Sarah Chaney Cambon

Unemployment claims are approaching a month of declines as the labor market offers early signs that it is starting to mend from a steep slowdown.

Economists expect the number of workers applying for unemployment benefits -- a proxy for layoffs -- fell to 760,000 last week from 779,000 a week earlier. Weekly claims have steadily declined since early January when they exceeded 900,000. Filings remain above the pre-pandemic peak of 695,000.

Employers resumed hiring in January after payrolls fell at the end of 2020, and job openings picked up, driven by growth in industries that have weathered the pandemic relatively well.

The worst of the pandemic's effects on the job market appear to have passed, said Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies LLC.

"Things are really starting to improve again in the labor market," she said.

One catalyst is the latest round of government aid, including small-business loans intended to help employers keep and rehire workers, said Ms. Markowska. Another is the relaxation of pandemic-related business restrictions in California and in the Northeast.

California lifted its stay-at-home order in late January, allowing restaurants to resume outdoor dining. OpenTable restaurant bookings have rebounded sharply in the state since restrictions were eased, Ms. Markowska said. Hiring in California's leisure-and-hospitality sector is likely to recover from large losses this winter, she added.

Some Northeastern states have also recently eased restrictions. New York City said restaurants can begin indoor dining with limited capacity on Friday. New Jersey's governor announced this month that restaurants, gyms and nail salons can expand indoor capacity limits.

The economy broadly slowed this winter. Job gains stalled and consumers cut back on spending. Many economists say the recovery, in the longer term, is largely dependent on the path of the coronavirus. A successful rollout of vaccines and containment of virus variants will ultimately allow more consumers to feel comfortable with in-person activities and businesses to fully reopen, they say.

Laurie Thomas, owner of two San Francisco restaurants, is bringing back workers who were furloughed due to California's ban on outdoor dining this winter.

Ms. Thomas reopened the outdoor eating areas for Rose's Café -- a bistro-cafe -- and Terzo -- a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant -- this week. She plans to "run lean," initially operating with workers who are essential -- chefs, sous chefs and servers. She said the restaurants will hold off on recalling hosts and extra runners, and employment will run at about 50% to 60% of pre-pandemic levels.

"There's the fear of closing down again," Ms. Thomas said. "We're kind of snakebit."

Ms. Thomas is hopeful the restaurants can offer indoor dining soon because the restrictions are limiting sales and staffing levels. She expects in a best-case scenario Rose's Café and Terzo will seat about 50% as many diners this Valentine's Day compared with last.

The economy faces a long road to recovery. About 4.6 million Americans were claiming unemployment benefits through regular state programs in the week ended Jan. 23, more than double the number claiming benefits a year ago before the pandemic.

Many workers are also facing long spells of joblessness. About 3.6 million Americans who exhausted their regular state benefits were drawing on extended benefits through a federal program in mid-January.

About half of people who are currently unemployed are pessimistic about quickly finding a job, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Douglas Montgomery, 52 years old of Torrance, Calif., was laid off from his consulting job at Warner Bros. Entertainment in November. He said he began sending out dozens of applications on online job sites, many of which were below his skills level, but didn't hear back.

"I just got nowhere with them, I mean nothing," Mr. Montgomery said. "Just, 'thank you, but you're not the right fit at the moment.' Which quite frankly is a little shocking, but also totally disheartening."

In the past month, Mr. Montgomery has landed a few job interviews but no offer. He believes he is striking out because there are other job applicants who are "95% qualified" for a given role, whereas he might be "85% qualified."

Write to Sarah Chaney Cambon at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 0544ET