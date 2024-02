STORY: Some 13 million people from New York City north into southern New England remained under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m. local time as the Nor'easter pummeled the region with heavy, wet snow and winds of up to 60 miles (96.56 km) per hour, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

In the New York City area, it had stopped snowing by midday, leaving behind snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches depending on the location.

More than 1,100 fights to and from New York's LaGuardia, Boston Logan International and Newark Liberty International airports were either delayed or canceled, according to Flightaware.com.