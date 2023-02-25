Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Winter storm blankets southern California in snow

02/25/2023 | 06:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.

The next set of storms, expected to hit on Sunday, will bring wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour (80 kph) in the Sacramento Valley, and up to 70 miles per hour in the nearby Sierra Nevada mountains. Yosemite National Park was closed through Wednesday due to severe winter conditions.

A massive low-pressure system driven from the Arctic was responsible for the unusual conditions, said Bryan Jackson, a forecaster at the NWS Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

In Southern California, "this is a rare case of a cold, significant storm event," Jackson said.

Even before the latest storm, much of California had experienced an unusually rainy, chilly winter, starting with a spate of deadly "atmospheric river" storms that unleashed widespread flooding, felled trees and triggered mudslides in a state long plagued by drought and wildfires.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:15a27 dead in southern Italy after suspected migrant shipwreck - reports
RE
03:00aUK PM Sunak "giving everything" to seal EU deal for Northern Ireland
AN
02:35aPutin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
RE
02:32aThousands without power amid California winter storms
RE
02:07aTwitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts- The Information
RE
01:55aUkraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful
RE
01:46aTwitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts - the infor…
RE
01:22aGambling hub Macau drops COVID mask mandate for most locations
RE
01:20aAustralian professor among three hostages released in Papua New Guinea - report
RE
12:14aAustralia's treasurer says curbing inflation remains economic 'main game'
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
2China's EU ambassador says EU leaders may visit China by mid-2023
3Russia says foreign ministers meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran in works
4Ukraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful
5Russia's UN diplomat accuses West of arm twisting in vote isolating Mos..

HOT NEWS