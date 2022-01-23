Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Winter wildfire strikes California's Big Sur

01/23/2022 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Colorado Fire, which has been active since Friday, was 5 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

A 20-mile stretch of State Highway 1, a scenic north-south route on the Pacific Coast, was closed from near the beach town of Carmel-by-the-Sea to Andrew Molera State Park.

About 400 people in Monterey County were evacuated from 1,100 structures, a spokeswoman for the American Red Cross said, citing county reports.

California has long had an active wildfire season, but in recent years, fueled at least in part by climate change, it has grown longer and more punishing.

Last year, the wildfire season started unusually early amid an ongoing drought and low reservoir levels, Cal Fire said.

In January 2021 alone, the state battled 297 fires on 1,171 acres, the office said.

The Colorado Fire is the only fire listed on Cal Fire's incident list so far in 2022.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aUK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it installs Ukraine 'puppet regime'
RE
05:10aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
05:10aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
05:03aBurkina Faso defence minister denies rumours President Kabore has been detained
RE
05:03aMalaysia former PM Mahathir still in hospital, says his daughter
RE
05:03aMalaysia former pm mahathir mohamad still being treated at hospi…
RE
05:01aFrench soldier killed in mortar attack in Mali - Elysee
RE
04:42aThai PM to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday - Saudi state TV
RE
04:34aBANK OF UGANDA : About Prof. Emmanuel TUMUSIIME-MUTEBILE
PU
04:31aBeijing introduces more COVID measures as cases mount before Olympics
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beijing introduces more COVID measures as cases mount before Olympics
2Beijing introduces more COVID measures as cases mount before Olympics
3Japan's Tepco hit by setback in clean-up of crippled Fukushima nuclear ..
4UK accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
5Heavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover

HOT NEWS