Wintershall Dea posts group net loss of 4.8 billion in 2022 on Russia exposures

02/23/2023 | 02:28am EST
Pump jacks on an oil field in Emlichheim

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea said on Thursday that its overall group results in 2022 were impacted by significant Russia-Ukraine war-related impairments and losses.

It posted a group net loss of 4.8 billion euros ($5.10 billion) which included 7 billion euros one-off, non-cash losses related to the Russian upstream and associated midstream business, it said, having pulled out of Russia last month.

In 2021, it had posted a 593,000 euros net profit.

Adjusted net income was up 130% from 2022 at 928 million euros, as the company's operational basis proved robust in the energy crisis which lifted oil and gas prices.

($1 = 0.9420 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2023
