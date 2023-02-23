Wintershall Dea posts group net loss of 4.8 billion in 2022 on Russia exposures

It posted a group net loss of 4.8 billion euros ($5.10 billion) which included 7 billion euros one-off, non-cash losses related to the Russian upstream and associated midstream business, it said, having pulled out of Russia last month.

In 2021, it had posted a 593,000 euros net profit.

Adjusted net income was up 130% from 2022 at 928 million euros, as the company's operational basis proved robust in the energy crisis which lifted oil and gas prices.

($1 = 0.9420 euros)

