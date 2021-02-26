Log in
Wipeout XL Returns to Intertops Poker for Good

02/26/2021 | 03:29am EST
Popular poker tournament series back with a bang with a revamped schedule and three weekly prize pots for players to compete for

Intertops Poker is proud to announce the return of its hugely popular Wipeout XL Series which comes back bigger and even better than before. Not only that, but this time it is here to stay and will be a permanent fixture each week.

The Wipeout XL Series has been brought back due to player demand, but Intertops Poker has revamped the entire tournament schedule and prize pots so that it delivers more value than ever before.

There are tournaments each day of the week where players compete for a $1,500 GTD prize pot, as well as a Wipeout XL Weekend Edition on Saturday and Sunday with a $2,000 GTD prize pot. The main event – Wipeout XXL – takes place every Saturday with a $5,000 GTD prize pot up for grabs.

The full tournament schedule can be found below:

Wipeout XL - $1,500 GTD
Texas Hold’em NL
Monday to Friday
Starting time: 8:30 pm EST
Buy-in: $15 + $1.50
Blinds: 10 min
Starting stack: 3,000

Wipeout XL - $2,000 GTD
Texas Hold’em NL
Saturday & Sunday only
Starting time: 8:30 pm EST
Buy-in: $15 + $1.50
Blinds: 10 min
Starting stack: 3,000

Wipeout XXL - $5,000 GTD
Texas Hold’em NL
Saturday's only
Starting time: 4:15 pm EST
Buy-in: $30 + $3
Blinds: 10 min
Starting stack: 2,000

If that wasn’t enough poker action, the Intertops Sunday Sundowner Special with a $10,000 GTD prize pot has been extended indefinitely. This gives players the chance to win their way from just $1 to $10,000 if they can out play their rivals.

And that’s not all; Intertops Poker is running a Slot Spins Special that sees players unlock up to 70 free spins when they make a deposit this week. Free games are awarded on one of two Nucleus slot games – Runes of Odin and Cardinal Dragons.

ENDS

Editor’s notes:
About Intertops Poker:
Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades. Its poker games and tables can be accessed via Instant Play, or by downloading its desktop client.


© Business Wire 2021
