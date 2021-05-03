Log in
Wisconsin overhauls statewide data system to better respond to homelessness

MADISON, Wis., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 725 staff and volunteers representing nearly 170 Wisconsin housing and service providers began using Clarity Human Services Monday to coordinate the housing and services provided to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

A joint project of the four Wisconsin Continua of Care (CoC), the Wisconsin Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) records and analyzes client, service, and housing data for individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Wisconsin joins a rapidly growing list of communities relying on Clarity Human Services to coordinate their local homeless response system. Developed by Bitfocus, the new HMIS software is a significant upgrade from the state's legacy data system.

"We received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our users," says Wisconsin HMIS Director Adam Smith. "We expect Clarity to serve our needs for many years—and to save Wisconsin providers significant time with a more intuitive and functional system."

The Institute for Community Alliances (ICA) administers the HMIS and led the implementation. With providers responding to the dual crises of homelessness and coronavirus, ICA worked diligently with Bitfocus to ensure a smooth vendor transition—successfully migrating records for approximately 200,000 unique clients and 5.7 million service transactions.

"We are elated to partner with the Wisconsin continua of care in furthering their innovative efforts to end homelessness," says Robert Herdzik, Bitfocus Founder and CEO. "Wisconsin has an established history of excellence and, by working together, I am confident that together we will build an exceptional data system that promotes equitable service delivery and supports housing stability long term."

About the Wisconsin HMIS
Homeless service organizations across Wisconsin use the Wisconsin Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) to record and store client-level information about the numbers, characteristics, and needs of homeless persons and those at risk of homelessness. Guidance for the implementation and improvement of Wisconsin's HMIS is provided by a broad-based advisory board that is committed to understanding the gaps in services to consumers of the human service delivery system to end homelessness.

About Bitfocus
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitfocus is a small but mighty team working to help communities use data to tackle their greatest social challenges. We make Clarity Human Services—the nation's fastest-growing Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) and homelessness case management software. Our technology and services help non-profit, government, and community organizations build effective responses to homelessness.

About the Institute for Community Alliances (ICA)
The Institute for Community Alliances (ICA) is a not-for-profit organization based in Des Moines, Iowa.  ICA functions as the HMIS Lead Agency or System Administrator in 14 states, providing technical assistance and training support for more than 4,000 users.

Contact:
Jeffrey Ugai
8083787080
Press@bitfocus.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisconsin-overhauls-statewide-data-system-to-better-respond-to-homelessness-301282436.html

SOURCE Bitfocus


© PRNewswire 2021
