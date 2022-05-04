Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

With Apple fight ongoing, Dutch watchdog ACM to investigate Google Play store practices

05/04/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo for Google LLC is seen at their offices in Manhattan, New York City

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) announced on Wednesday a preliminary investigation into Alphabet Inc's Google for possible anti-competitive practices in its Play store.

Tinder owner Match group had asked the regulator to assess whether Google is abusing a dominant position in the dating app market.

"Dating-app providers allegedly are no longer able to use a payment system other than Google's payment system," ACM spokesperson Murco Mijnlieff said in an email.

In a response, a Google spokesperson said the company charges customers 15% commissions for subscriptions via Google Play, which it said was "the lowest rate among major app platforms."

It said app distributors can also avoid Google Play entirely by distributing their apps via other stores or websites.

The Dutch ACM remains locked in a two-year fight with Google competitor Apple over alternative means of payment for dating apps on the App Store.

Apple has received 50 million euros in fines -- the maximum possible under a current court decision -- for failure to comply with an ACM order to make it possible for dating app developers to offer customers non-Apple payment methods.

On Monday the ACM said the most recent proposals by Apple to remedy the situation, on March 30, were still not sufficient and it is preparing a new order with new payment penalties.

"Once we have published this new order subject to periodic penalty payments, we can comment on the contents thereof as well as on the points on which Apple is still in non-compliance. That may take several weeks," the ACM said.

Apple has said it believes it has already sufficiently complied with the ACM's orders and declined further comment.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36pUK packaging firm Mondi to sell Russian assets
RE
01:34pEU plan to curb foreign state-backed buyers picks up pace
RE
01:34pWhat would be the impact of Russian oil sanctions in Europe?
RE
01:29pBritish Virgin Islands acting premier nominated to take over from Fahie
RE
01:28pWith Apple fight ongoing, Dutch watchdog ACM to investigate Google Play store practices
RE
01:28pMorocco's trade deficit widens 43% in 1st qtr
RE
01:25pRegeneron's COVID drug sales outside U.S. help revenue beat
RE
01:18pCan pill prescriptions overcome U.S. state abortion bans?
RE
01:13pChicago wheat soars on India export concerns; soy follows, corn mixed
RE
01:12pIntuit to pay $141 million to settle TurboTax deception claims
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
4Miner Barrick Gold doubles dividend as profit beats on higher prices
5Atos and VMware join forces to help organizations and industries derive..

HOT NEWS