With Fed taper expected, investors brace for rate hikes on horizon

Nov 2 (Reuters) - As the U.S. Federal Reserve gears up to
taper its huge asset purchases, investors reeling from gyrations
in the bond market are scanning the road ahead for signs of how
effectively the central bank can tighten policy to deal with
stubbornly high inflation.
At their meeting this week, Fed policymakers are expected to
give the green light to reducing the central bank's bond
purchases which have seen it hoover up $120 billion a month in
government-backed bonds in a bid to steady the economy after the
hit from the pandemic.
The move, which is anticipated to commence in mid-November
or mid-December, has been widely telegraphed. Still, the
Treasury market has churned over the past week as investors
positioned for tighter policy. Investors have sharply increased
expectations that inflation would force the Fed to raise rates
sooner and faster than projected. Short-term rates have risen
and the yield curve flattened.
"Once you get by the taper the next big event is if-and-when
the Fed does look to actually tighten going forward, and that
puts more importance on effectively every major economic data
point that comes out," said Chuck Tomes, associate portfolio
manager at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. "There could be
more volatility events around all of those major economic data
points."
The gyrations in the bond market likely have already caused
some leveraged hedge funds to suffer losses, Bank of America
warned in a report. The moves could also reflect investors
unwinding positions to prevent deeper losses, Deutsche Bank
said.
Wall Street banks, meanwhile, are intensifying preparations
for tapering to ensure they are able to handle spikes in market
volatility.
There could still be surprises. Not tapering at this point
could substantially steepen the U.S. Treasury yield curve, while
a faster-than-expected tapering program would lead to a
substantial flattening, according to Steve Bartolini, portfolio
manager for U.S. core bond strategy at T. Rowe Price.
The Fed's communication this time around stands in contrast
to 2013 when bond yields rose dramatically during the so-called
"taper tantrum" after then-Fed chief Ben Bernanke unexpectedly
told lawmakers the central bank could slow its pace of asset
purchases that had been propping up markets. Benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury yields rose from around 2% in May 2013 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-2013-timeline/key-events-for-the-fed-in-2013-the-year-of-the-taper-tantrum-idUSKCN1P52A8
to around 3% in December.
While the move is not as extreme so far, the U.S. bond
market is on track for its first annual loss since 2013.
PRICE WORRIES
Investors are keenly focused on rising inflation and look to
the Fed meeting to see if Chair Jerome Powell's stance that
higher prices will moderate on their own over time may be
wavering.
"It's the labor, the inflation, it's the consumer that we
are mostly concerned about," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio
manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta, who thinks that
long-term bond yields may fall once the taper announcement is
made as rising short-term borrowing costs act as a headwind to
growth.
"We are concerned that the central bank could make a policy
error and raise rates sooner than they should," said Martin, who
said he's been "positioned for interest rates to not rise for
quite some time and we stand by that positioning."
Stephen Tally, chief operating officer at Leo Wealth, said
the risk was "inflation is not as transitory as we've been led
to believe" and that "pushes the Fed farther and faster than
they want to go."
Inflation expectations spiked last week with 5- and 10-year
breakeven inflation rates hitting their highest levels in more
than a decade.
"Where it's going to be more dicey is how (Powell) dances
with the word transitory and puts a definition around that maybe
in terms of a time frame," said Lon Erickson, a portfolio
manager at Thornburg Investment Management.
Sit Investment Associates Senior Portfolio Manager Bryce
Doty said he has been tweaking portfolios recently with an eye
on rising inflation.
"I think you still need to be heavily invested in TIPS and
anything that offers some inflation protection," Doty said.
Powell, whose uncertain renomination as Fed chair has also
played into market moves, puts rate hikes in a separate box from
tapering, with higher interest rates dependent on a return to
full employment and inflation reaching the Fed's 2% goal, while
moderately exceeding that level for some time.
Investors have been closely watching monthly jobs reports,
with October's due Friday.
"After a pretty weak September number are they relying on
that October number before they start to really get deep into
discussions around rate hikes?," said Jason England, global
bonds portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by
Megan Davies and Andrea Ricci)