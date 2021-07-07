With Global Demand Growing, Fauna Launches New Region Groups, Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, and Adds Sales Leader to Further Accelerate Company Momentum

The Addition of New Region Groups and SOC 2 Compliance Enables Development Teams to Easily Meet Data Residency and Regulatory Needs. Zero Database Operations Required.

Fauna, the data API for modern applications, today announced the availability of a new US and European Region Groups and attainment of SOC 2 compliance to support the data residency and regulatory compliance needs of customers. The company also announced the addition of new sales leadership with deep developer and enterprise sales experience. The combination of these new features and sales leadership will help accelerate customer adoption of Fauna globally.

Thus far in 2021 Fauna has experienced 200+% growth in new customers in over 50 countries around the globe. Leveraging Fauna, these companies are bringing disruptive new applications to market more quickly by leaning heavily on the developer productivity that Fauna brings to the table, as well as by foregoing the need to care for and feed traditional database infrastructure.

“As our customer base has grown globally and larger organizations have begun adopting Fauna, it is critical for us to provide additional levels of compliance and more fine grained ways in which customers can manage their data residency needs within Fauna,” said Eric Berg, CEO of Fauna. “The combination of SOC2 compliance and our new Region Groups architecture allows us to meet those needs while still delivering a great developer experience and the zero database operations approach our customers love. Matt Slagle’s addition to the team to scale sales and build out a vibrant partner ecosystem also adds the right leadership and focus to accelerate our business by ensuring customers globally are successful with Fauna.”

New Geographic Region Groups

Unique to Fauna, its new Region Group capability allows global brands to meet local data residency requirements without compromising the performance, latency and reliability gained from distributing data across multiple cloud regions across a geography. Moreover, Region Groups control has been added to the zero operations experience that customers love about Fauna - no database operations required.

Countries around the world have introduced data sovereignty and privacy laws such as the GDPR that require companies to keep application data within the same area from which it was generated. However, to make applications more performant, and resilient, companies also want to bring data closer to their users across multiple cloud regions.

“App developers want to focus on building the app, not worrying about regional and international regulations and restrictions, or building high availability and redundancy services across modern distributed infrastructures,” said James Governor, co-founder of Redmonk. “Making control of data residency easy in specific geographical regions will make life much easier for developers.”

Fauna’s new capabilities address these requirements by enabling companies to pin their databases to a specific geographic area, called a Region Group. Within each Region Group, Fauna automatically distributes and scales these databases across multiple cloud regions within that area to minimize query latency while ensuring data resiliency. All of this is done without any operational overhead for a Fauna customer, continuing to deliver on our zero database operations promise.

Customers have the flexibility to mix and match Region Groups and create databases where the business demands. Developers can start locally within a single Region Group, and add new databases in additional geographic areas as their customer base grows globally.

“Fauna’s new Region Groups break new ground in how and where data is stored and scaled, which has a major impact on performance and data privacy,” said Hassen Karaa, Vice President of Product for Fauna. “We’ve put the right data infrastructure in place in each geographic region to meet our growing customer needs. Moreover, we manage it transparently so that our customers can focus on building applications that scale and comply with their data privacy local regulations and laws.”

SOC 2 Compliance

Data security, availability, confidentiality and reliability are critical considerations for businesses using public cloud infrastructure and SaaS vendors. As a cloud-native API Fauna was built with these in mind.

To demonstrate commitment to these principles Fauna chose the AICPA SOC2 framework of controls and is now SOC 2 Type 1 compliant. Fauna's service commitments and system requirements were achieved based on the trust services criteria relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality. A Type 1 report is available under NDA.

“As we continue to grow our services rapidly across the world, complying with local privacy regulations and data security is essential to our expansion, especially since we work with governments,” said Felix Engelhardt, Lead Engineer at EIDU. “Our use of Fauna has significantly accelerated our ability to bring ideas to market, and the new features being introduced today are critical to support our growth. We applaud Fauna’s innovation and responsiveness to our needs for compliance.”

New Sales Leadership to Drive Customer Success

As part of the company’s efforts to accelerate customer success, Fauna has hired Matt Slagle as its new Vice President of Sales. Slagle joins Fauna from New Relic, where he helped grow the company from less than 100 employees and under $10M in revenue to 2200 employees and ~$700M ARR. In his most recent role he was a Group Vice President of Sales managing a 140 person team that generated $100M+ in revenue.

“I joined Fauna because I recognized the company’s potential to be a major force in data management and app development via a developer focused go to market,” said Slagle. “Customers today love the developer experience and zero database operations that Fauna delivers and I am excited to join the team and help accelerate the focus on customer success.”

About Fauna

Fauna is the data API for modern applications. With Fauna, developers can simplify code, reduce costs, and ship applications faster by replacing their database infrastructure with a highly productive and programmable data API that combines the power of custom business logic with the ease of GraphQL. The underlying globally distributed storage and compute engine is fast, consistent, and reliable, with a modern security infrastructure. Itself a serverless offering, Fauna is quick to get started with and lets developers experience freedom from database operations at any scale. Innovators like Hannon Hill, ShiftX, DigitalAX, and MeetKai trust Fauna to power their applications. Backed by premier venture investors Madrona Venture Group, ADDITION, GV, and CRV, Fauna is headquartered in San Francisco with an experienced leadership team hailing from Microsoft, Okta, Amazon, New Relic, Twitter and Oracle. For more information visit fauna.com or follow us at @fauna.

